राजस्थानः सिरोही में फूड पॉइजनिंग से 40 लोग बीमार, अस्पताल में भर्ती

न्यूज डेस्क, अमर उजाला, सिरोही Updated Sun, 20 May 2018 12:04 PM IST
राजस्थान के सिरोही जिले में फूड पॉइजनिंग की वजह से 40 से ज्यादा लोग बीमारी का शिकार हुए हैं। समाचार एजेंसी एएनआई से मिली जानकारी के मुताबिक, सभी लोगों को इलाज के लिए जिला अस्पताल में पहुंचाया गया।
इस मामले में जिला अस्पताल के इंचार्ज डॉक्टर एमएल हिंडोला ने कहा, 'हमारे यहां 40 से ज्यादा मरीज हैं। हम उनका सही उपचार कर रहे हैं। मरीजों की हालत में सुधार देखा जा रहा है। 
 
बता दें कि कुछ मरीजों ने तबीयत बिगड़ने की वजह पानीपुरी खाने को बताया है। हालांकि डॉक्टरों लोग के बिमार पड़ने की वजह फूड पॉइजनिंग बताई है। 
 
Karnataka Election: sources says Congress likely to get 20 Ministerial post and JDS 13
India News

कर्नाटक: दिल्ली में तय होगा नयी सरकार का फॉर्मूला, जी परमेश्वर हो सकते हैं डिप्टी सीएम

कर्नाटक के राज्यपाल वजुभाई वाला ने कांग्रेस-जनता दल (एस) गठबंधन को सरकार बनाने का न्यौता देने के बाद मंत्रिमंडल को लेकर कांग्रेस और जेडी (एस) के बीच बातचीत का सिलसिला शुरू हो चुका है। 

20 मई 2018

HD Kumaraswamy
India News

कुमारस्वामी: कभी कांग्रेस को बताया था लोकतंत्र के लिए खतरा और राहुल को राजनीति का कच्चा खिलाड़ी

20 मई 2018

Allahabad north MLA Harshvardhan Bajpai threatens SP
India News

भाजपा विधायक ने एसपी से कहा- तुम लोग जूते की भाषा समझते हो

20 मई 2018

India use Indus Water Treaty against pakistan terror pm modi inaugurated two hydroelectric projects
India News

पानी के जरिये पाकिस्तान को घुटने टेकने पर मजबूर करेगा भारत, केंद्र ने बनाई यह रणनीति

20 मई 2018

many countries want to purchase India's Akash missile
India News

कई देश खरीदना चाहते हैं भारत की 'आकाश' मिसाइल, जानें क्या हैं खूबियां

20 मई 2018

कर्नाटक
India News

कर्नाटक: येदियुरप्पा ने दिया सीएम पद से इस्तीफा, बुधवार को कुमारस्वामी का शपथ ग्रहण

19 मई 2018

former CJI TS Thakur Criticizes press conference of four senior judges
India News

पूर्व सीजेआई ठाकुर ने प्रेस कॉन्फ्रेंस के लिए चार वरिष्ठ जजों की आलोचना की

20 मई 2018

Folk singers being showered with money, around Rs 50 lakhs at a devotional programme in Gujarat
India News

वीडियो: गुजरात में लोकगायक पर हुई नोटों की बारिश, 50 लाख हुए जमा

20 मई 2018

जेट एयरवेज
India News

प्लेन हाईजैक होने की फैलाई थी अफवाह, 5 साल के लिए हवाईयात्रा पर बैन

20 मई 2018

Congress meeting today in Karnataka, Kumaraswamy will now take oath on May 23
India News

कर्नाटक में सत्ता की हिस्सेदारी को लेकर कांग्रेस की बैठक आज, अब 23 मई को शपथ लेंगे कुमारस्वामी

20 मई 2018

आतंक की राह पर निकले कश्मीरी युवाओं से पीएम नरेंद्र मोदी ने की ये अपील

नगर में एक कार्यक्रम को संबोधित करते हुए पीएम नरेंद्र मोदी ने भटके हुए नौजवानों से मुख्यधारा में लौटने का आवाह्व किया।

20 मई 2018

बीएस येदियुरप्पा 1:00

VIDEO: कर्नाटक में गिरी बीजेपी सरकार, बीएस येदियुरप्पा ने दिया इस्तीफा

20 मई 2018

20 मई 2018

प्रेट्रोल 3:08

90 रुपये लीटर के पार पहुंचेगा पेट्रोल, ये है वजह!

19 मई 2018

19 मई 2018

संजय 1:13

कांग्रेस नेता संजय निरुपम में बिगड़े बोल, कर्नाटक के राज्यपाल पर की आपत्तिजनक टिप्पणी

19 मई 2018

19 मई 2018

राहुल 3:12

राहुल गांधी ने पीएम नरेंद्र मोदी पर बोला बड़ा हमला, लगाए ये आरोप

19 मई 2018

19 मई 2018

अस्पताल में इलाज करवाते फूड पॉइजनिंग के शिकार।
Lucknow

बाराबंकी में शादी समारोह में खाने के बाद 50 बीमार, मच गया हंगामा

5 अप्रैल 2018

5 अप्रैल 2018

किचन में सब्जी चेक करते एसडीएम सुरेश सोनी।
Jalaun

दो घंटे तक खुद इलाज करते रहे कर्मचारी

23 मार्च 2018

23 मार्च 2018

food poisoning effect on Eight children in almora
Dehradun

अल्मोड़ा: फूड प्वॉइजनिंग से शिशु सदन के 8 बच्चे बीमार, एसडीएम को दिए जांच के आदेश

9 दिसंबर 2017

9 दिसंबर 2017

डेमो
Kanpur

हैल्थ अलर्ट: स्वतंत्रता दिवस पर बंटवाने के लिए लड्डू खरीद रहे हैं तो जरूर पढ़ें ये खबर

13 अगस्त 2017

13 अगस्त 2017

अस्पताल में भर्ती मासूम रमन।
Kannauj

फूड प्वाइजनिंग से चार की हालत बिगड़ी

25 जुलाई 2017

25 जुलाई 2017

food poisoning
Jaipur

नहीं पची जलेबी, 50 की तबीयत बिगड़ी, पहुंचाया अस्पताल

17 जून 2017

17 जून 2017

