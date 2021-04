राजस्थान: कोरोना की मार से परेशान जनता, सरकार ने शुरू की हेल्प डेस्क, यहां देखें हेल्पलाइन नंबर

A 24-hour helpline-no.s 2225624 and 2225000-has been started from today. The positivity rate is 6.08% and the recovery rate is 73.69% in the state. 140 MT oxygen allotted to us by the Centre. Whereas, our requirement is more than 250MT: Rajasthan Minister Raghu Sharma pic.twitter.com/lGbmbKMH10