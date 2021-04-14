बेहतर अनुभव के लिए एप चुनें।
रायसीना डायलॉग: विदेश सचिव श्रृंगला की अपील, कोरोना से जंग में सहयोग बहुत जरूरी

न्यूज डेस्क, अमर उजाला, नई दिल्ली Published by: गौरव पाण्डेय Updated Wed, 14 Apr 2021 04:29 PM IST
विदेश सचिव हर्षवर्धन श्रृंगला (फाइल फोटो)
विदेश सचिव हर्षवर्धन श्रृंगला (फाइल फोटो) - फोटो : Social Media
ख़बर सुनें
विदेश सचिव हर्षवर्धन श्रृंगला ने बुधवार को रायसीना डायलॉग 2021 में कोरोना वायरस वैश्विक महामारी पर बात की। उन्होंने कहा कि कोविट संकट के वैश्विक आयाम हैं, इसलिए सहयोग की बहुत आवश्यकता है। श्रृंगला ने कहा कि प्रधानमंत्री नरेंद्र मोदी द्वारा शुरू किया गया सार्क सम्मेलन क्षेत्रीय सहयोग का एक बेहतरीन उदाहरण है, जबकि सदस्य देश राजनीतिक मुद्दों पर एक-दूसरे से सहमत नहीं थे।
india news national raisina dialogue 2021 harsh vardhan shringla coronavirus pandemic
