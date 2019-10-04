नई दिल्ली-लुधियाना इंटरसिटी का नाम हुआ 'सरबत दा भल्ला एक्सप्रेस', रेलमंत्री ने दिखाई हरी झंडी

Delhi: Railways Minister Piyush Goyal, and Union Ministers Harsh Vardhan & Harsimrat Kaur Badal flagged off 'Sarbat Da Bhalla Express' at New Delhi railway station today. New Delhi-Ludhiana Intercity will now be known as Sarbat Da Bhalla Express & ply till Lohian Khas, Punjab. pic.twitter.com/mzjHIVHLen