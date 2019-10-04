शहर चुनें

अपना शहर चुनें

विज्ञापन
विज्ञापन
Home ›   India News ›   Railways Piyush Goyal Harsh Vardhan Harsimrat Kaur Badal flagged off Sarbat Da Bhalla Express

नई दिल्ली-लुधियाना इंटरसिटी का नाम हुआ 'सरबत दा भल्ला एक्सप्रेस', रेलमंत्री ने दिखाई हरी झंडी

न्यूज डेस्क, अमर उजाला, नई दिल्ली Updated Fri, 04 Oct 2019 08:33 AM IST
रेल मंत्री पीयूष गोयल झंडी दिखाते
रेल मंत्री पीयूष गोयल झंडी दिखाते - फोटो : ANI
ख़बर सुनें
रेलवे मंत्रालय ने नई दिल्ली-लोहियां खास-नई दिल्ली इंटरसिटी एक्सप्रेस का नाम बदल कर 'सरबत दा भल्ला एक्सप्रेस' कर दिया है। इस ट्रेन को खास तौर पर गुरु नानक देव की 550वें प्रकाश पर्व समारोह को ध्यान में रखकर चलाया गया है। 
विज्ञापन


रेल मंत्री पीयूष गोयल, केंद्रीय मंत्री हर्ष वर्धन और हरसिमरत कौर बादल ने आज नई दिल्ली रेलवे स्टेशन पर 'सरबत दा भल्ला एक्सप्रेस' को हरी झंडी दिखाई। नई दिल्ली-लुधियाना इंटरसिटी को अब सरबत दा भल्ला एक्सप्रेस और पंजाब के लोहियां खास तक जाएगी। शुक्रवार सुबह 6.30 इस ट्रेन को हरी झंडी दिखाई गई।  

यह ट्रेन शुक्रवार को दोपहर 2.38 बजे सुल्तानपुर लोधी पहुंचेगी जहाँ इसका पारंपरिक स्वागत होगा। जब ट्रेन शाम के समय दिल्ली के लिए वापस शुरू होगी उस समय केंद्रीय रेल राज्य मंत्री सुरेश सी अंगड़ी और पंजाब के मंत्री ओपी सोनी और चरणजीत चन्नी भी मौजूद रहेंगे।
इस नवरात्रि, महा अष्टमी पर अर्पित करें मां वैष्णो देवी को भेंट व प्रसाद, जीवन की सारी समस्याएं होंगी दूर - 6 अक्टूबर 2019
अभी आर्डर करें।
विज्ञापन

Recommended

फफूंद रेलवे स्टेशन
Kanpur

यूपी: औरैया का फफूंद तेज सुधार करने वाला देश का चौथा रेलवे स्टेशन बना, रेल मंत्रालय ने जारी की सूची

3 अक्टूबर 2019

देहरादून
Dehradun

स्वच्छता रैंकिंग: बेहतर प्रबंधन और सफाई के लिए हरिद्वार रेलवे स्टेशन 10वें तो देहरादून 29वें स्थान पर

3 अक्टूबर 2019

delhi railway station
Delhi NCR

दावा वीवीआईपी का, पर नई दिल्ली रेलवे स्टेशन में गंदगी का अंबार

3 अक्टूबर 2019

फैशन इंडस्ट्री दे रही है खास मौके, इन्वर्टिस संग करें खुद को तैयार
Invertis university

फैशन इंडस्ट्री दे रही है खास मौके, इन्वर्टिस संग करें खुद को तैयार
chandigarh railway station ranking down
Mohali

स्वच्छता रैंकिंग में चंडीगढ़ रेलवे स्टेशन का गिरा ग्राफ

3 अक्टूबर 2019

भारतीय रेलवे
Business

भारत के 720 रेलवे स्टेशनों में से ये हैं सबसे साफ-सुथरे स्टेशन, रेलमंत्री ने पेश की सर्वे रिपोर्ट

2 अक्टूबर 2019

हिंगलाज देवी शक्तिपीठ
Jammu

अद्भुतः माता का एक शक्तिपीठ जिसकी पूजा मुसलमान भी करते हैं, चलो दर्शन करें हिंगलाज भवानी के

3 अक्टूबर 2019

नवरात्रि में, कामाख्या देवी शक्तिपीठ में कराएं शत्रुदमन के लिए मां बगलामुखी विशिष्ट पूजा
Astrology Services

नवरात्रि में, कामाख्या देवी शक्तिपीठ में कराएं शत्रुदमन के लिए मां बगलामुखी विशिष्ट पूजा
विज्ञापन
new delhi railway station piyush goyal harsimrat kaur badal रेलवे मंत्रालय
विज्ञापन
अमर उजाला की खबरों को फेसबुक पर पाने के लिए लाइक करें

रहें हर खबर से अपडेट, डाउनलोड करें Android Hindi News apps, iOS Hindi News apps और Amarujala Hindi News apps अपने मोबाइल पे|
Get all India News in Hindi related to live update of politics, sports, entertainment, technology and education etc. Stay updated with us for all breaking news from India News and more news in Hindi.

Spotlight

Court Marriage With Other Community Boy Ruckus in Police Station dehradun 
Dehradun

देहरादून: गैर समुदाय की लड़की से शादी को लेकर बवाल, हिंदू संगठनों ने देर रात थाने में किया हंगामा 

4 अक्टूबर 2019

Ibrahim Ali Khan
Bollywood

पिता सैफ अली खान से कैसे हैं बेटे इब्राहिम के रिश्ते, पहली बार इंटरव्यू में हुआ खुलासा

4 अक्टूबर 2019

विज्ञापन
Shruti Haasan
Bollywood

श्रुति हासन ने खोली साउथ फिल्म इंडस्ट्री की पोल, बोलीं- यहां भी बॉलीवुड की तरह...

4 अक्टूबर 2019

Paoli Dam
Bollywood

हेट स्टोरी से इस एक्ट्रेस ने मचाया था तहलका, हनीमून पर हेलीकॉप्टर से करना पड़ा था रेस्क्यू

4 अक्टूबर 2019

दोकलम (फाइल फोटो)
India News

सेना को अब दोकलम पहुंचने में लगेंगे मात्र 40 मिनट, चीन से विवाद के वक्त लगे थे सात घंटे

4 अक्टूबर 2019

विज्ञापन
विधायक राजेश कुमार मिश्र
Lucknow

विधायक ने फार्च्यूनर, 250 नल और पांच करोड़ की सड़कें मांगी, अध्यक्ष बोले- शाही से मिल लो...

4 अक्टूबर 2019

सांकेतिक तस्वीर
Bihar

भीड़ हिंसा पर पीएम मोदी को पत्र लिखने वाली 50 से ज्यादा हस्तियों के खिलाफ मुकदमा दर्ज

4 अक्टूबर 2019

तेजस एक्स्प्रेस
Lucknow

इंतजार खत्म: आज देश की पहली कारपोरेट ट्रेन तेजस को सीएम योगी दिखाएंगे हरी झंडी

4 अक्टूबर 2019

Paresh Rawal
Bollywood

दो साल बाद परेश रावल ने डॉक्टर कफील खान से मांगी माफी तो मिला ऐसा जवाब

4 अक्टूबर 2019

सनी लियोनी
Bollywood

इस खतरनाक बीमारी से हुई थी सनी लियोनी के पिता की मौत, पीड़ितों की मदद को आईं आगे

3 अक्टूबर 2019

विज्ञापन
विज्ञापन

Most Read

Rahul Gandhi
India News

महाराष्ट्र और हरियाणा में 10 अक्तूबर से चुनावी रैलियां और रोड शो करेंगे राहुल गांधी

इस प्रचार अभियान में राहुल गांधी रोड शो करेंगे और चुनावी रैलियों को भी संबोधित करेंगे। दोनों राज्यों में विधानसभा चुनाव के तहत 21 अक्तूबर को मतदान होंगे। 

4 अक्टूबर 2019

विज्ञापन
सांकेतिक तस्वीर।
India News

महाराष्ट्र चुनाव: भाजपा ने जारी की सात उम्मीदवारों की चौथी सूची, मंत्री विनोद तावडे का टिकट कटा

4 अक्टूबर 2019

ashok tanwar
India News

बागी होने की राह पर अशोक तंवर? बोले- हरियाणा में कांग्रेस के बजाए चल रही है हुड्डा भक्ति

4 अक्टूबर 2019

के. सिवन
India News

अंतरिक्ष में भारत का अपना स्टेशन, इसरो उठाने जा रहा है ये बड़ा कदम

4 अक्टूबर 2019

Last Nizam of Hyderabad Osman Ali Khan
India News

पाक से जीते निजाम के 306 करोड़ रुपयों से 120 वंशज होंगे मालामाल

4 अक्टूबर 2019

Important and big news stories of the day, updates on Amar Ujala
India News

आज दिनभर इन खबरों पर बनी रहेगी हमारी नजर, जिनका होगा आप पर असर

4 अक्टूबर 2019

pmc bank scam 2 hdil directors held rs 3500 crore assets frozen
India News

पीएमसी बैंक घोटाला : एचडीआईएल के दो निदेशक गिरफ्तार, 3500 करोड़ की संपत्ति जब्त

4 अक्टूबर 2019

शिवसेना में शामिल हुईं मराठी अभिनेत्री दीपाली सैय्यद
India News

महाराष्ट्र विधानसभा चुनाव : शिवसेना में शामिल हुईं मराठी अभिनेत्री दीपाली सैय्यद

4 अक्टूबर 2019

shiv Sena MLA Amit Ghoda joins NCP
India News

महाराष्ट्र विधानसभा चुनाव : शिवसेना विधायक अमित घोडा राकांपा में शामिल

4 अक्टूबर 2019

महाराष्ट्र के प्याज किसान
India News

महाराष्ट्र के प्याज किसानों ने एक ही दिन में खरीदे 250 ट्रैक्टर

4 अक्टूबर 2019

Recommended Videos

जेएनयू में कार्यक्रम के दौरान AISA और ABVP के छात्रों में झड़प, अनुच्छेद 370 को लेकर था कार्यक्रम

जवाहर लाल नेहरू विश्वविद्यालय में अनुच्छेद 370 को लेकर आयोजित एक कार्यक्रम के दौरान AISA और ABVP के छात्रों में झड़प हो गई।

3 अक्टूबर 2019

पेरिस 1:23

फ्रांस की राजधानी पेरिस में बड़ा हमला, चाकुओं से गोदकर 4 पुलिस अधिकारिओं की हत्या

3 अक्टूबर 2019

तमिलनाडु 1:19

तमिलनाडु के तिरुचिरापल्ली में जूलरी शोरूम में 13 करोड़ की लूट, लुटेरों ने लगाया था बिल्ली जैसा मास्क

3 अक्टूबर 2019

पाकिस्तान 2:03

पाकिस्तान में सेना की तख्तापलट करने की तैयारी, सेना प्रमुख ने की कारोबारियों से निजी मुलाकात

3 अक्टूबर 2019

अमरिंदर सिंह 1:39

करतारपुर कॉरिडोर के उद्घाटन पर अमरिंदर सिंह ने कहा, मैं और मनमोहन सिंह नहीं जाएंगे पाकिस्तान

3 अक्टूबर 2019

Related

Maharashtra Assembly Elections Shiv Sena set goals 100 seats and Aditya Deputy Chief Minister
India News

महाराष्ट्र विधानसभा चुनाव : शिवसेना ने तय किए लक्ष्य, 100 सीटें और आदित्य डिप्टी सीएम

4 अक्टूबर 2019

Congress with the help of those families who lost the last election
India News

कांग्रेस उन परिवारों के सहारे जो पिछला चुनाव हारे, नहीं चला एक परिवार-एक टिकट का फार्मूला

4 अक्टूबर 2019

छापामारी...
India News

दिल्ली में घुसे जैश के चार आतंकी, कई जगह छापे, रेड अलर्ट

4 अक्टूबर 2019

अमित शाह
India News

नहीं चली दबाव की राजनीति, टिकट बंटवारे में भाजपा सख्त

4 अक्टूबर 2019

Immersing Idols In Ganga To Now Attract Rs 50000 Fine
India News

गंगा में मूर्ति विसर्जन पर लगेगा 50 हजार रुपये जुर्माना, सहायक नदियों में भी लागू होगा यह नियम

4 अक्टूबर 2019

दोकलम (फाइल फोटो)
India News

सेना को अब दोकलम पहुंचने में लगेंगे मात्र 40 मिनट, चीन से विवाद के वक्त लगे थे सात घंटे

4 अक्टूबर 2019

आज का मुद्दा
View more polls

Disclaimer

अपनी वेबसाइट पर हम डाटा संग्रह टूल्स, जैसे की कुकीज के माध्यम से आपकी जानकारी एकत्र करते हैं ताकि आपको बेहतर अनुभव प्रदान कर सकें, वेबसाइट के ट्रैफिक का विश्लेषण कर सकें, कॉन्टेंट व्यक्तिगत तरीके से पेश कर सकें और हमारे पार्टनर्स, जैसे की Google, और सोशल मीडिया साइट्स, जैसे की Facebook, के साथ लक्षित विज्ञापन पेश करने के लिए उपयोग कर सकें। साथ ही, अगर आप साइन-अप करते हैं, तो हम आपका ईमेल पता, फोन नंबर और अन्य विवरण पूरी तरह सुरक्षित तरीके से स्टोर करते हैं। आप कुकीज नीति पृष्ठ से अपनी कुकीज हटा सकते है और रजिस्टर्ड यूजर अपने प्रोफाइल पेज से अपना व्यक्तिगत डाटा हटा या एक्सपोर्ट कर सकते हैं। हमारी Cookies Policy, Privacy Policy और Terms & Conditions के बारे में पढ़ें और अपनी सहमति देने के लिए Agree पर क्लिक करें।

Agree
  • Downloads
    ABC Digital

Follow Us

Today's e-Paper

News From Indian States

Sports News

Tools

Lifestyle

Entertainment News

Latest News
E-Paper
Read the latest and breaking Hindi news on amarujala.com. Get live Hindi news about India and the World from politics, sports, bollywood, business, cities, lifestyle, astrology, spirituality, jobs and much more. Register with amarujala.com to get all the latest Hindi news updates as they happen.

Other Properties:

© 2018-19 Amar Ujala Limited