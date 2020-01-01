शहर चुनें

Home ›   India News ›   Railway Board Chairman VK Yadav term extended for one year

केंद्र ने रेलवे बोर्ड अध्यक्ष और एक आईएएस अफसर का कार्यकाल बढ़ाया, एक साल और देंगे सेवाएं

न्यूज डेस्क, अमर उजाला, नई दिल्ली Updated Wed, 01 Jan 2020 04:38 AM IST
Vinod Kumar Yadav, Chairman, Railway Board
Vinod Kumar Yadav, Chairman, Railway Board - फोटो : ANI
केंद्र सरकार ने रेलवे बोर्ड अध्यक्ष और एक आईएएस अफसर का कार्यकाल एक साल के लिए बढ़ा दिया है। वहीं एक अन्य आईएएस अफसर को सचिव (सुरक्षा) और राष्ट्रीय प्राधिकरण रासायनिक हथियार समझौता के अध्यक्ष का अतिरिक्त प्रभार दिया है।
जानकारी के अनुसार, रेलवे बोर्ड के अध्यक्ष विनोद कुमार यादव को अगले एक वर्ष के लिए इसी पद पर पुन: नियुक्त किया गया है। मंत्रिमंडल की नियुक्ति समिति ने उन्हें एक जनवरी 2020 से 31 दिसंबर 2020 तक इसी पद पर पुन: नियुक्त करने का फैसला किया है।  




बता दें कि यादव को अश्विनी लोहानी की जगह रेलवे बोर्ड के अध्यक्ष रूप में नियुक्त किया गया था। वह 1980 बैच के इंडियन रेलवे सर्विस ऑफ इलेक्ट्रिकल इंजीनियर्स हैं।

डॉक्टर वीपी जॉय को मिला अतिरिक्त प्रभार

कैबिनेट सचिवालय ने केरल कैडर के 1987 बैच के आईएएस अधिकारी डॉक्टर वीपी जॉय को सचिव (सुरक्षा) और राष्ट्रीय प्राधिकरण रासायनिक हथियार समझौता के अध्यक्ष (NACWC) का अतिरिक्त प्रभार सौंपा है। डॉक्टर वीपी जॉय वर्तमान में सचिव (समन्वय) हैं।



 

आईएएस अधिकारी रविशंकर प्रसाद का भी बढ़ाया गया कार्यकाल

इसके साथ ही मंत्रिमंडल की नियुक्ति समिति ने पर्यावरण, वन और जलवायु परिवर्तन मंत्रालय में प्रतिनियुक्ति पर आए अतिरिक्त सचिव आईएएस अधिकारी रविशंकर प्रसाद का कार्यकाल एक साल के लिए बढ़ा दिया है। यानि वे 17 फरवरी 2021 तक अपने पद पर यथावत बने रहेंगे।


railway board indian railway
