केंद्र ने रेलवे बोर्ड अध्यक्ष और एक आईएएस अफसर का कार्यकाल बढ़ाया, एक साल और देंगे सेवाएं

Govt of India: Appointments Committee of the Cabinet has approved the re-employment of Railway Board Chairman, VK Yadav as Chairman, Railway Board for a period of 1 year with effect from 1.1.2020 to 31.12.2020 or until further orders.— ANI (@ANI) December 31, 2019
कैबिनेट सचिवालय ने केरल कैडर के 1987 बैच के आईएएस अधिकारी डॉक्टर वीपी जॉय को सचिव (सुरक्षा) और राष्ट्रीय प्राधिकरण रासायनिक हथियार समझौता के अध्यक्ष (NACWC) का अतिरिक्त प्रभार सौंपा है। डॉक्टर वीपी जॉय वर्तमान में सचिव (समन्वय) हैं।
Dr VP Joy (IAS, KL:87), Secretary (Coordination), Cabinet Secretariat assigned additional charge of the posts of Secretary (Security) & Chairperson, National Authority Chemical Weapons Convention (NACWC), Cabinet Secretariat.— ANI (@ANI) December 31, 2019
इसके साथ ही मंत्रिमंडल की नियुक्ति समिति ने पर्यावरण, वन और जलवायु परिवर्तन मंत्रालय में प्रतिनियुक्ति पर आए अतिरिक्त सचिव आईएएस अधिकारी रविशंकर प्रसाद का कार्यकाल एक साल के लिए बढ़ा दिया है। यानि वे 17 फरवरी 2021 तक अपने पद पर यथावत बने रहेंगे।
Govt of India: Appointments Committee of Cabinet has approved extension in Central Deputation Tenure of IAS, Ravi Shankar Prasad, Additional Secretary, Ministry of Environment, Forest & Climate Change for a period of one year from 17.2.2020 upto 17.2.2021 or until further orders.— ANI (@ANI) December 31, 2019
पूर्व सेना प्रमुख जनरल बिपिन रावत बुधवार को चीफ ऑफ डिफेंस स्टाफ (सीडीएस) पद की जिम्मेदारी संभालेंगे। इसके लिए उनकी वर्दी तैयार हो गई है। वर्दी का रंग पहले ही तरह ऑलिव ग्रीन होगा लेकिन उसमें बैच और अन्य चीजें पूरी तरह से अलग होंगी।
1 जनवरी 2020