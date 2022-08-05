Rahul Nakli Gandhi: महात्मा गांधी के वंशज नहीं हैं राहुल, केंद्रीय मंत्री जोशी बोले- 'नकली गांधी'

केंद्रीय मंत्री जोशी ने यह बात कांग्रेस सांसद राहुल गांधी की एक टिप्पणी पर कही। राहुल गांधी ने आज सुबह एक प्रेस कॉन्फ्रेंस में दावा किया था कि गांधी सिर्फ एक परिवार नहीं बल्कि एक पूरी विचारधारा है।
महंगाई को लेकर कांग्रेस के आज हो रहे प्रदर्शन के बीच भाजपा नेता व केंद्रीय मंत्री प्रहलाद जोशी ने राहुल गांधी को नकली गांधी करार दे दिया। जोशी ने कहा, 'वे (राहुल गांधी) महात्मा गांधी के वंशज नहीं हैं। वह एक नकली गांधी हैं और यह कांग्रेस एक नकली विचारधारा है।
He (Rahul Gandhi) is not a descendant of Mahatma Gandhi. He is a 'nakli' (fake) Gandhi. And it is a fake ideology: Union Minister Pralhad Joshi on Congress MP Rahul Gandhi's remark that Gandhi is not just a family, but a whole ideology pic.twitter.com/8wigs30Hef— ANI (@ANI) August 5, 2022
