पुलवामा आतंकी हमले पर राहुल ने पीएम मोदी को घेरा, पूछा- खुफिया जानकारी की अनदेखी क्यों की गई?

कांग्रेस के पूर्व अध्यक्ष राहुल गांधी ने पुलवामा आतंकी हमले की दूसरी बरसी के बाद एक बार फिर प्रधानमंत्री नरेंद्र मोदी को घेरा। राहुल गांधी ने कहा कि प्रधानमंत्री मोदी खुफिया सूचनाओं की अनदेखी कर फिल्म की शूटिंग व्यस्त थे और पुलवामा में हमारे जवानों को मरने के लिए छोड़ दिया था। कांग्रेसी नेता ने पूछा, प्रधानमंत्री मोदी बताएं कि कार्रवाई योग्य खुफिया जानकारी की अनदेखी क्यों की गई?

On 14th Feb 2019, the PM was busy shooting a film having ignored prior intelligence inputs and leaving our jawans to die in Pulwama.