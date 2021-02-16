पुलवामा आतंकी हमले पर राहुल ने पीएम मोदी को घेरा, पूछा- खुफिया जानकारी की अनदेखी क्यों की गई?

On 14th Feb 2019, the PM was busy shooting a film having ignored prior intelligence inputs and leaving our jawans to die in Pulwama.
Why were actionable intelligence inputs ignored? pic.twitter.com/XZWKuaW4UG — Rahul Gandhi (@RahulGandhi) February 16, 2021
