राहुल गांधी की अध्यक्षता में कांग्रेस का पहला महाअधिवेशन शुरू, सोनिया के साथ मनमोहन भी मौजूद

न्यूज डेस्क, अमर उजाला, नई दिल्ली Updated Fri, 16 Mar 2018 06:43 PM IST
Rahul Gandhi sonia gandhi and manmohan singh at Congress Steering Committee meeting  Delhi
राहुल गांधी की अध्यक्षता में कांग्रेस का तीन दिवसीय महाअधिवेशन शुक्रवार से शुरू हो गया है। पार्टी अध्यक्ष राहुल गांधी की अध्यक्षता में यह पहला अधिवेशन है। इसकी शुरुआत पार्टी की संचालन समिति ने की। जिसमें राहुल, यूपीए अध्यक्ष सोनिया गांधी, पूर्व प्रधानमंत्री मनमोहन सिंह और पार्टी के कई वरिष्ठ नेता भी शामिल हुए। 
दिल्ली के कॉन्स्टिट्यूशन क्लब ऑफ इंडिया में जारी इस बैठक में अधिवेशन में पास होने वाले विभिन्न प्रस्तावों को आखिरी रूप दिया जा रहा है। पार्टी इनपर मुहर लागाएगी और फिर इनकी चर्चा अधिवेशन के दूसरे दिन यानि 17 मार्च को दिल्ली के इंदिरा गांधी स्टेडियम में करेगी।
 


राहुल के भाषण से होगी शुरुआत
वहीं 17 और 18 मार्च को अधिवेशन की शुरुआत राहुल के भाषण से होगी। कांग्रेस ने अधिवेशन के लिए आयोजन समिति, ड्राफ्टिंग कमेटी और उसके तहत चार उपसमिति और एक संविधान संशोधन कमेटी का गठन किया है। इस तीन दिवसीय अधिवेशन में पार्टी की भविष्य की रणनीति की दशा और दिशा तय होगी।

2019 को लेकर होगा मंथन
यह अधिवेशन आगामी लोकसभा चुनाव के मद्देनजर कांग्रेस पार्टी के लिए काफी महत्वपूर्ण माना जा रहा है। इस अधिवेशन में देश से जुड़े विभिन्न मुद्दों के साथ साथ मोदी सरकार की कमियों को रेखांकित किया जाएगा।  वहीं कांग्रेस राजनैतिक, आर्थिक, सामाजिक, अंतरराष्ट्रीय मामलों, राष्ट्रीय सुरक्षा जैसे मुद्दों पर प्रस्ताव लेकर आएगी।  इसके अलावा, कांग्रेस किसान की  समस्याओं, युवा और रोजगार की बढ़ती समस्या सहित गरीबी उन्मूलन, भ्रष्टाचार, राष्ट्रीय सुरक्षा दलितों और आदिवासियों की दयनीय स्थिति पर भी विचार करेगी।
