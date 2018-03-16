Dassault called RM's lie and released prices paid per RAFALE plane in report:— Office of RG (@OfficeOfRG) March 16, 2018
Qatar = 1319 Cr
MODI = 1670 Cr
MMS = 570 Cr
1100 Cr per plane or 36,000 Cr i.e 10 % of our Defence budget, in the pocket.
Meanwhile, our Army begs our Govt. for money. pic.twitter.com/fE5tj4IaeN
16 मार्च 2018