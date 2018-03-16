शहर चुनें

राहुल गांधी ने देश को बताया राफेल डील पर रक्षा मंत्री का ये 'झूठ', ट्वीट कर दी जानकारी

एजेंसी, नई दिल्ली Updated Fri, 16 Mar 2018 09:48 PM IST
कांग्रेस अध्यक्ष राहुल गांधी ने एक बार फिर राफेल लड़ाकू विमान सौदे को लेकर केंद्र सरकार पर निशाना साधा। राहुल ने आरोप लगाया कि एक तरफ जहां सेना अधिक बजट की मांग कर रही है वहीं इस सौदे के कारण सरकारी खजाने को 36 हजार करोड़ रुपये का नुकसान हुआ।
राहुल ने आरोप लगाया कि फाइटर प्लेन का निर्माण करने वाली कंपनी दासाल्ट एविएशन ने एयरक्राफ्ट की कीमतें जारी कर ‘आरएम’ (रक्षामंत्री या डिफेंस मिनिस्टर) का ‘झूठ’ बताया।

राहुल ने लड़ाकू विमान के लिए भाजपा सरकार, पूर्ववर्ती यूपीए सरकार और कतर की तरफ से भुगतान की जाने वाली कीमतों का उल्लेख किया। 

राहुल ने ट्वीट किया, ‘दसाल्ट ने आरएम का झूठ बताया और राफेल की कीमतें जारी की, कतर:1319 करोड़, मोदी: 1670 करोड़, एमएमएस:570 करोड़।’ राहुल ने रक्षा सौदे को लेकर भाजपा नीत सरकार पर हमला करते हुए आरोप लगाया कि इससे सरकारी खजाने को बड़ा नुकसान हुआ है। उन्होंने इस मुद्दे पर पीएम की चुप्पी पर भी सवाल उठाए।

 


 

रहें हर खबर से अपडेट, डाउनलोड करें Android Hindi News apps, iOS Hindi News apps और Amarujala Hindi News apps अपने मोबाइल पे|
Get all India News in Hindi related to live update of politics, sports, entertainment, technology and education etc. Stay updated with us for all breaking news from India News and more news in Hindi.

