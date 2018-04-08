शहर चुनें

राहुल ने कर्नाटक में कहा- मुझे सर मत कहा करो, लगता है उम्र ज्यादा हो गई..

न्यूज डेस्क, अमर उजाला, बंगलुरु Updated Sun, 08 Apr 2018 04:32 PM IST
कर्नाटक जीतने की खातिर सियासी पार्टियां पूरा जोर लगा रही हैं। ऐसे में कांग्रेस हो या बीजेपी रैलियों और जनसभाओं का दौर ताबड़तोड़ जारी है। राहुल भी अपने 'जन आशीर्वाद यात्रा' के पांच चरण पूरे कर चुके हैं। जिसके बाद आज वो फिर एक बार कर्नाटक में हैं। 
राहुल गांधी ने आज बंगलुरु में सफाईकर्मियों से मुलाकात की और उनकी समस्याएं सुनी। इसी दौरान कई महिला कर्मचारियों के साथ राहुल ने फोटो भी खिंचवाई। इस दौरान उन्होंने कहा कि जो लोग सबसे मुश्किल काम करते हैं, उन्हें उसके बदले में ज्यादा मिलना चाहिए।
 


'मुझे सर न कहो'

राहुल ने बंगलुरु में एक कार्यक्रम के दौरान कहा कि वो जहां भी जाते हैं, लोग उन्हें सर कहकर पुकारते हैं। राहुल ने कहा कि जब मुझे लोग सर बोलते हैं तो मुझे ऐसा लगता है जैसे मेरी उम्र ज्यादा हो गई है। राहुल ने कार्यक्रम में मौजूद लोगों से खुद को राहुल कहकर संबोधित करने के लिए कहा।

इससे पहले राहुल गांधी एक सफाई कर्मचारी के घर भी गए। जहां उन्होंने नाश्ता किया। इस दौरान कर्नाटक कांग्रेस नेता भी उनके साथ मौजूद रहे। कांग्रेस अध्यक्ष ने राजधानी में कारोबारियों से भी मुलाकात की।

राहुल ने अपने बंगलुरु दौरे के दौरान लोगों से सीधे जुड़ाव का कोई मौका नहीं छोड़ा। इस दौरान उन्होंने जनता के साथ मेट्रो में सफर भी किया। राहुल यहां आम आदमी की तरह भीड़ के बीच खड़े नजर आए।

12 मई को मतदान

कर्नाटक विधानसभा की 224 सीटों के लिए 12 मई को वोटिंग होगी। जिसके बाद 15 मई को नतीजे आएंगे। इसी के मद्देनजर सभी पार्टियां प्रचार में अपनी ताकत लगा रही हैं। 

रहें हर खबर से अपडेट, डाउनलोड करें Android Hindi News apps, iOS Hindi News apps और Amarujala Hindi News apps अपने मोबाइल पे|
Get all India News in Hindi related to live update of politics, sports, entertainment, technology and education etc. Stay updated with us for all breaking news from India News and more news in Hindi.

