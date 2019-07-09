शहर चुनें

अपना शहर चुनें

विज्ञापन
विज्ञापन
Home ›   India News ›   Rahul Gandhi has been summoned by a Surat court to appear before it on July 16

राहुल गांधी को सूरत की अदालत ने भेजा समन, 16 जुलाई को पेश होने का आदेश

न्यूज डेस्क, अमर उजाला, सूरत Updated Tue, 09 Jul 2019 08:10 PM IST
सांकेतिक तस्वीर
सांकेतिक तस्वीर
ख़बर सुनें
सूरत की एक अदालत ने पूर्व कांग्रेस अध्यक्ष राहुल गांधी को एक समन भेजा है। इसमें उन्हें 16 जुलाई को अदालत के समक्ष पेश होने का आदेश दिया गया है। अदालत ने यह समन समस्त गुजराती मोढ़ मोदी समाज द्वारा दर्ज कराए गए एक मामले में भेजा है। 
विज्ञापन
विज्ञापन
समस्त गुजराती मोढ़ मोदी समाज ने राहुल गांधी के एक आपत्तिजनक बयान को लेकर केस दर्ज कराया था। बयान में राहुल गांधी ने कहा था, 'सभी चोरों के नाम में मोदी क्यों लगा होता है।' 


 

Recommended

एचडी कुमारस्वामी-बीएस येदियुरप्पा-सिद्धारमैया (फाइल फोटो)
India News

कर्नाटक: मुंबई के होटल से गोवा ले जाए गए कांग्रेस-जेडीएस के बागी विधायक

8 जुलाई 2019

यमुना एक्सप्रेस वे
Agra

'मौत' का यमुना एक्सप्रेस वे: इस साल अब तक हादसों में जा चुकी है 140 लोगों की जान

9 जुलाई 2019

भारत बनाम न्यूजीलैंड
Cricket News

LIVE World Cup 2019: बारिश ने रोका मैच, न्यूजीलैंड का स्कोर 46.1 ओवर में 5/211

9 जुलाई 2019

एलपीयू ही बेस्ट च्वॉइस क्यों है इंजीनियरिंग और अन्य कोर्सों के लिए
Lovely Professional University

एलपीयू ही बेस्ट च्वॉइस क्यों है इंजीनियरिंग और अन्य कोर्सों के लिए
Cricket News

न्यूजीलैंड के खिलाफ सेमीफाइनल में खेलेंगे ये 11 धुरंधर, ऐसा हो सकता है भारत का प्लेइंग XI

9 जुलाई 2019

टीम इंडिया
रोहित शर्मा- केएल राहुल
विराट कोहली
MS Dhoni
Cricket News

न्यूजीलैंड के खिलाफ सेमीफाइनल में खेलेंगे ये 11 धुरंधर, ऐसा हो सकता है भारत का प्लेइंग XI

9 जुलाई 2019

Cricket News

न्यूजीलैंड के नाम दर्ज हुआ इस वर्ल्ड कप का शर्मनाक रिकॉर्ड, बुमराह ने बनाया अनोखा कीर्तिमान

9 जुलाई 2019

इंडिया vs न्यूजीलैंड
Jasprit Bumrah-Bhuvneshwar Kumar
केन विलियमसन
जसप्रीत बुमराह
Cricket News

न्यूजीलैंड के नाम दर्ज हुआ इस वर्ल्ड कप का शर्मनाक रिकॉर्ड, बुमराह ने बनाया अनोखा कीर्तिमान

9 जुलाई 2019

Manchester weather
Cricket News

World Cup 2019: टॉस के वक्त बारिश बिगाड़ सकती है खेल, मैनचेस्टर में कैसा है आज मौसम

9 जुलाई 2019

जीवन में हैं परेशान, कॉल करिए ज्योतिषाचार्य को औऱ पाइए सारी समस्याओं का समाधान
Astrology

जीवन में हैं परेशान, कॉल करिए ज्योतिषाचार्य को औऱ पाइए सारी समस्याओं का समाधान
विज्ञापन
gujarat surat samast gujarati modh modi samaj rahul gandhi समस्त गुजराती मोढ़ मोदी समाज surat court summon to rahul gandhi
विज्ञापन
अमर उजाला की खबरों को फेसबुक पर पाने के लिए लाइक करें

रहें हर खबर से अपडेट, डाउनलोड करें Android Hindi News apps, iOS Hindi News apps और Amarujala Hindi News apps अपने मोबाइल पे|
Get all India News in Hindi related to live update of politics, sports, entertainment, technology and education etc. Stay updated with us for all breaking news from India News and more news in Hindi.

विज्ञापन

Spotlight

PUBG
Delhi NCR

भारत में ऑनलाइन पबजी पर लग सकता है प्रतिबंध

9 जुलाई 2019

गुरु दत्त और अबरार अल्वी
Bollywood

मरने से पहले एक शख्स संग मिल गुरु दत्त ने पी थी शराब, पत्नी से झगड़ा और फिर कर ली आत्महत्या

8 जुलाई 2019

sacred games 2
Bollywood

सेक्रेड गेम्स 2 ट्रेलर: जिंदा होकर फिर लौट आया 'गणेश गायतोंडे', पता चलेगा 25 दिन में क्या होगा

9 जुलाई 2019

ajay jadeja,Sunil Gavaskar
Bollywood

क्रिकेट में चौके-छक्के लगा चुके ये 8 खिलाड़ी फिल्मों में भी आजमा चुके हैं हाथ

9 जुलाई 2019

australia cricket team
Cricket News

सेमीफाइनल से पहले ऑस्ट्रेलिया के लिए बुरी खबर, चोट की वजह से बाहर हुए दो धाकड़ खिलाड़ी

8 जुलाई 2019

विज्ञापन
Startup
Business

घरेलू स्टार्टअप में बढ़ेगा पूंजी निवेश, निवेश जुटाने पर देना होता था 30 फीसदी एंजल टैक्स 

8 जुलाई 2019

yuvraj singh, hazel keech
Bollywood

कुछ ऐसा है क्रिकेट और बॉलीवुड का मेल, इन 5 एक्ट्रेस ने क्रिकेटर्स का चुराया दिल और रचाई शादी

9 जुलाई 2019

Alok Nath
Bollywood

39 साल से पिता का रोल निभाकर ये एक्टर बना 'संस्कारी बाबू', एक आरोप ने मचा दिया था तहलका

9 जुलाई 2019

Hrithik Roshan sister Sunaina
Bollywood

बहन सुनैना के मुस्लिम बॉयफ्रेंड पर पहली बार बोले ऋतिक रोशन, कहा- हम लोग बेबस हैं

9 जुलाई 2019

sushmita sen, rohman shawl, rajeev sen, chaaru asopa
Bollywood

सुष्मिता के भाई की शादी की 10 नईं तस्वीरें, पीले सूट में ब्वॉयफ्रेंड संग दिखीं पूर्व ब्रह्मांड सुंदरी

9 जुलाई 2019

विज्ञापन
विज्ञापन

Most Read

राहुल गांधी (फाइल फोटो)
India News

कर्नाटक पर संसद में हंगामा, राहुल गांधी ने भी नारेबाजी में दिया पार्टी सांसदों का साथ

इस दौरान यूपीए अध्यक्ष सोनिया गांधी सदन में मौजूद थीं। राहुल गांधी को भी अपने स्थान पर बैठकर ‘वी वांट जस्टिस (हमें न्याय चाहिए)’ कहते सुना गया।

9 जुलाई 2019

विज्ञापन
आईएएस अधिकारियों को संबोधित करते प्रधानमंत्री नरेंद्र मोदी (फाइल)
India News

केंद्र में काम नहीं करना चाहते हैं अधिकारी? कार्मिक मंत्रालय ने राज्यों से और नौकरशाह भेजने को कहा

9 जुलाई 2019

भाजपा (सांकेतिक तस्वीर)
India News

आतंक के खिलाफ इस तरह लड़ाई लड़ रही भाजपा, पीड़ित परिवारों को अपना बनाया

9 जुलाई 2019

नीतेश राणे ने इंजीनियर पर फेंका कीचड़
India News

अदालत ने नितेश राणे को 23 जुलाई तक भेजा जेल, कल जमानत अर्जी पर होगी सुनवाई

9 जुलाई 2019

सांकेतिक तस्वीर
India News

सर्जिकल स्ट्राइक के बाद जम्मू-कश्मीर में चुन चुन कर मारे जा रहे आतंकवादी

9 जुलाई 2019

सांकेतिक तस्वीर
India News

तेलंगाना: टीआरएस नेता एन श्रीनिवास राव का माओवादियों ने किया घर से अपहरण

9 जुलाई 2019

नरेशन गोयल (फाइल फोटो)
India News

विदेश जाने के लिए नरेश गोयल को लेना होगा 18 हजार करोड़ का 'टिकट'!

9 जुलाई 2019

Urmila Matondkar
India News

मिलिंद देवड़ा के इस्तीफे के बाद अब उर्मिला का 'लेटर बम', पार्टी कार्यकर्ताओं पर लगाए ये आरोप

9 जुलाई 2019

महिला और उसके बच्चे को बचाने वाला बहादुर बच्चा उत्तम ताती
India News

11 साल के बच्चे ने पेश की बहादुरी की मिसाल, महिला और बच्चे को डूबने से बचाया

9 जुलाई 2019

बीके हरिप्रसाद
India News

छह बार कोशिश के बाद भी सीएम बनने के लिए अभी इंतजार करें येदियुरप्पा: हरिप्रसाद

9 जुलाई 2019

Recommended Videos

पायल रोहतगी ने वीडियो के जरिए अभिनेत्री शबाना आजमी को दी हिदायत, कहा- गलत बातें फैला रही हैं शबाना

सोशल मीडिया पर पायल रोहतगी का एक वीडियो वायरल हो रहा है जिसमें पायल शबाना आजमी पर गुस्सा उतारती नजर आ रही हैं। यहां देखिए पूरी खबर।

9 जुलाई 2019

बॉलीवुड 1:01

मायानगरी में अलग-अलग अंदाज में नजर आए राजकुमार राव और पत्रलेखा

9 जुलाई 2019

बॉलीवुड 1:25

सनी लियोनी ने मुंबई में खोला अनोखा स्कूल, किताबों से नहीं दिल से होगी पढ़ाई

9 जुलाई 2019

डिजाइन पिक्चर 3:27

10 जुलाई को पाकिस्तान ने बांग्लादेश को खुद से किया था अलग

9 जुलाई 2019

एक्सप्रेस वे 3:47

'मौत के एक्सप्रेस वे' पर कौन लगाएगा लगाम, आंकड़े डराते हैं

9 जुलाई 2019

Related

सांकेतिक तस्वीर
India News

नागपुर विश्वविद्यालय में पढ़ाया जाएगा राष्ट्रीय स्वयंसेवक संघ का इतिहास

9 जुलाई 2019

Tejas Express
India News

प्राइवेट ऑपरेटरों के हाथों चलने वाली पहली ट्रेन होगी दिल्ली-लखनऊ तेजस एक्सप्रेस 

9 जुलाई 2019

जनार्दन द्विवेदी
India News

जनार्दन द्विवेदी बोले, इस्तीफा देने से पहले राहुल को बनानी चाहिए थी कोई व्यवस्था

9 जुलाई 2019

त्र्यंबकेश्वर में बारिश
India News

नासिक में भारी बारिश, त्र्यंबकेश्वर में पहाड़ियों से एक साथ बहने लगे 22 झरने

9 जुलाई 2019

नई विद्युत पॉलिसी
India News

अब उपभोक्ता के बैंक खाते में सीधे आएगी बिजली सब्सिडी, अघोषित कटौती पर लगेगा जुर्माना

9 जुलाई 2019

सुप्रीम कोर्ट
India News

अयोध्या मामले में जल्दी सुनवाई की जाए, सुप्रीम कोर्ट में हिंदू पक्षकार ने लगाई गुहार

9 जुलाई 2019

आज का मुद्दा
View more polls

Disclaimer

अपनी वेबसाइट पर हम डाटा संग्रह टूल्स, जैसे की कुकीज के माध्यम से आपकी जानकारी एकत्र करते हैं ताकि आपको बेहतर अनुभव प्रदान कर सकें, वेबसाइट के ट्रैफिक का विश्लेषण कर सकें, कॉन्टेंट व्यक्तिगत तरीके से पेश कर सकें और हमारे पार्टनर्स, जैसे की Google, और सोशल मीडिया साइट्स, जैसे की Facebook, के साथ लक्षित विज्ञापन पेश करने के लिए उपयोग कर सकें। साथ ही, अगर आप साइन-अप करते हैं, तो हम आपका ईमेल पता, फोन नंबर और अन्य विवरण पूरी तरह सुरक्षित तरीके से स्टोर करते हैं। आप कुकीज नीति पृष्ठ से अपनी कुकीज हटा सकते है और रजिस्टर्ड यूजर अपने प्रोफाइल पेज से अपना व्यक्तिगत डाटा हटा या एक्सपोर्ट कर सकते हैं। हमारी Cookies Policy, Privacy Policy और Terms & Conditions के बारे में पढ़ें और अपनी सहमति देने के लिए Agree पर क्लिक करें।

Agree
Election
  • Downloads
    ABC Digital

Follow Us

Today's e-Paper

News From Indian States

Sports News

Tools

Lifestyle

Entertainment News

Latest News
E-Paper
Read the latest and breaking Hindi news on amarujala.com. Get live Hindi news about India and the World from politics, sports, bollywood, business, cities, lifestyle, astrology, spirituality, jobs and much more. Register with amarujala.com to get all the latest Hindi news updates as they happen.

Other Properties:

© 2018-19 Amar Ujala Limited