राहुल गांधी को सूरत की अदालत ने भेजा समन, 16 जुलाई को पेश होने का आदेश

Gujarat: Rahul Gandhi has been summoned by a Surat court to appear before it on July 16 in connection with a case registered by Samast Gujarati Modh Modi Samaj over Gandhi's comment "Why do all thieves have Modi in their names". (File pic) pic.twitter.com/bs7tMG6DbW— ANI (@ANI) July 9, 2019
रहें हर खबर से अपडेट, डाउनलोड करें Android Hindi News apps, iOS Hindi News apps और Amarujala Hindi News apps अपने मोबाइल पे|
Get all India News in Hindi related to live update of politics, sports, entertainment, technology and education etc. Stay updated with us for all breaking news from India News and more news in Hindi.
इस दौरान यूपीए अध्यक्ष सोनिया गांधी सदन में मौजूद थीं। राहुल गांधी को भी अपने स्थान पर बैठकर ‘वी वांट जस्टिस (हमें न्याय चाहिए)’ कहते सुना गया।
9 जुलाई 2019