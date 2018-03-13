शहर चुनें

अपना शहर चुनें

Hindi News ›   India News ›   Rahul Gandhi greet Lal Krishna Advani with folding hands but ignores Amit Shah

जब राहुल गांधी ने पूछा- आडवाणी का हाल, अमित शाह को किया नजरअंदाज

न्यूज डेस्क, अमर उजाला, नई दिल्ली Updated Tue, 13 Mar 2018 11:27 AM IST
राहुल-आडवाणी
राहुल-आडवाणी
भारतीय जनता पार्टी (भाजपा) और कांग्रेस के बीच बेशक कई मामलों को लेकर दूरियां, विरोध कायम है। मगर यह मुद्दे कांग्रेस अध्यक्ष राहुल गांधी को भाजपा के वरिष्ठ नेता लाल कृष्ण आडवाणी का हालचाल पूछने से नहीं रोक पाए। हुआ कुछ यूं कि सोमवार सुबह राहुल लोकसभा की कार्यवाही शुरू होने से 10 मिनट पहले ही संसद भवन पहुंच गए थे। जहां उन्होंने आडवाणी को पहली पंक्ति की बेंच पर अकेले बैठे हुआ देखा। इसके बाद गांधी ने हाथ जोड़कर आडवाणी को नमस्कार कहा और उनके हाल-चाल पूछे। जिसके जवाब में आडवाणी ने कहा कि मैं ठीक हूं लेकिन सदन नहीं।
पूर्व उप-प्रधानमंत्री ने बताया कि कैसे सदन की कार्यवाही ना चलने से वह चिंतित हैं। वह देख रहे हैं कि कैसे पहली बार ना तो विपक्ष, ना स्पीकर और ना ही प्रधानमंत्री इस गतिरोध को खत्म करने में सक्षम हैं। आडवाणी से कुछ मिनट बातचीत करने के बाद राहुल सदन के दूसरे छोर पर स्थित अपनी सीट पर वापस चले गए। इस मुलाकात के एक घंटे बाद राहुल और भाजपा के राष्ट्रीय अध्यक्ष अमित शाह आमने-सामने आ गए थे लेकिन दोनों ने एक दूसरे को पूरी तरह से नजरअंदाज कर दिया।

जब राहुल संसद भवन से बाहर जा रहे थे तभी शाह प्रवेश कर रहे थे। दोनों एक-दूसरे के सामने पड़े लेकिन दोनों ने एक-दूसरे का अभिवादन करना तो दूर नजरें तक मिलाना भी ठीक नहीं समझा। वैसे आपको बता दें कि संसद भवन के अंदर पहली बार राहुल और आडवाणी के बीच बातचीत नहीं हुई है। इससे पहले संसद भवन पर हुए हमले की 16वीं बरसी पर भी राहुल ने आडवाणी की मदद की थी। अतीत में भी कांग्रेस अध्यक्ष भाजपा के वरिष्ठ नेता से सदन के अंदर बातचीत कर चुके हैं।
 

RELATED

rahul gandhi lal krishna advani amit shah

रहें हर खबर से अपडेट, डाउनलोड करें Android Hindi News apps, iOS Hindi News apps और Amarujala Hindi News apps अपने मोबाइल पे|
Get all India News in Hindi related to live update of politics, sports, entertainment, technology and education etc. Stay updated with us for all breaking news from India News and more news in Hindi.

Spotlight

Deepika Padukone
Bollywood

दीपिका पादुकोण ने रणवीर सिंह की फोटो पर कर दिया ऐसा कमेंट, तुरंत करना पड़ा डिलीट

13 मार्च 2018

Farah Khan
Bollywood

श्रीदेवी की बेटी के सपोर्ट में आईं फराह खान, बोलीं- 'इस तरह से तुलना करना गलत'

13 मार्च 2018

demo
Weird Stories

ये है दुनिया के पहले जुड़वां कपल, पत्नियां भी खा जा जाती हैं धोखा-किसका पति कौन?

13 मार्च 2018

आदित्य नारायण
Bollywood

पहले भी विवादों में रहे आदित्य नारायण, नशे की हालत में कर दी थी ऐसी हरकत लड़की ने जड़ दिए थप्पड़

13 मार्च 2018

आदित्य नारायण
Bollywood

आदित्य नारायण की कार से एक्सीडेंट के बाद ICU पहुंचा ड्राइवर, गंभीर हालत में तस्वीरें आईं सामने

13 मार्च 2018

अमिताभ बच्चन
Bollywood

सेट पर बिगड़ी अमिताभ बच्चन की तबीयत, मुंबई से जोधपुर पहुंची डॉक्टरों की टीम

13 मार्च 2018

Sapna chaudhary
Bollywood

सपना चौधरी के फैंस के लिए बड़ी खुशखबरी, दो दिन बाद रिलीज होगी फिल्म और ऐसा होगा रोल

13 मार्च 2018

demo
Weird Stories

लड़की की आंखों से जब निकली इतनी ज्यादा चींटियां, देखते ही दंग रह गए डॉक्टर

13 मार्च 2018

Tu Aashiqui
Television

किसिंग सीन फिल्माए जाने पर भड़क उठीं इस टीवी एक्ट्रेस की मां, सेट पर मचाया हंगामा

13 मार्च 2018

बॉबी देओल
Bollywood

सलमान खान के बाद बॉबी देओल पर मेहरबान हुए अक्षय कुमार, एक साथ 3 ब्लॉकबस्टर देकर तोड़ेंगे रिकॉर्ड

13 मार्च 2018

Most Read

नरेश अग्रवाल
India News

जया बच्चन पर दिया बयान नरेश अग्रवाल को पड़ा महंगा, मांगनी पड़ी माफी

हाल ही में बीजेपी में शामिल हुए समाजवादी पार्टी के पूर्व नेता नरेश अग्रवाल ने अपने बयान पर माफी मांगी है। उन्होंने कहा कि अगर मेरे बयान से किसी को ठेस पहुंची हो तो वह खेद व्यक्त करते हैं।

13 मार्च 2018

aap party leader kumar vishwas tweeted and targeted bjp leader shushma swaraj and naresh agarwal
India News

विश्वास ने एक ट्वीट से साधा कई पार्टियों पर निशाना, कहा-अपना गिरगिट भी लजा रक्खा है

13 मार्च 2018

Bengal Police questioned BJP General Secretary Kailash Vijayvargiya for child trafficking case
India News

बाल तस्करी मामले में बीजेपी महासचिव विजयवर्गीय पर शिकंजा, पूछताछ के लिए इंदौर पहुंची CID

13 मार्च 2018

जया बच्चन
India News

सबसे अमीर सांसद हो सकती हैं जया बच्चन, 1,000 करोड़ की संपत्ति की हैं मालकिन

13 मार्च 2018

प्रतीकात्मक तस्वीर
India News

हथियार खरीदने के मामले में टॉप लिस्ट में भारत, चीन करता है पाकिस्तान को सप्लाई

13 मार्च 2018

Mallikarjun Kharge
India News

मल्लिकार्जुन खड़गे बोले- लोकतंत्र को खत्म करने वाले कांग्रेस को पढ़ा रहे नैतिकता का पाठ

13 मार्च 2018

Gauri Lankesh killing accused was given second target: Police
India News

गौरी लंकेश की हत्या के बाद आरोपी को मिली थी दूसरी सुपारी: पुलिस

13 मार्च 2018

due to indigo engine failure dgca takes decission on pratt and whitney engine flights
India News

खराब इंजन वाले विमानों की उड़ान रोके जाने से 47 फ्लाइट्स रद्द, किराया महंगा

13 मार्च 2018

सोनिया-ममता
India News

कांग्रेस की डिनर डिप्लोमेसी: ममता ने बनाई दूरी तो मायावती ने नहीं खोले पत्ते

13 मार्च 2018

Sitaram Yechury
India News

सीताराम येचुरी बोले- किसान चाहते कर्ज मुक्त भारत, सरकार चाहती विपक्ष मुक्त भारत

13 मार्च 2018

Related Videos

बुरे फंसे नरेश अग्रवाल, विपक्ष ही नहीं बीजेपी के अंदर भी शुरू हुई मुखालफत

जया बच्चन पर बयान देकर नरेश अग्रवाल बुरे फंसे। बीजेपी की महिला ब्रिगेड ने साफ कहा कि वो किसी भी सूरत में ऐसी बातें बर्दाश्त नहीं करेंगी। विरोधियों ने नरेश यादव के बयान को लेकर बीजेपी से माफी की मांग की है।

13 मार्च 2018

नरेश 1:07

जया बच्चन पर विवादित बयान देकर फंसे नरेश अग्रवाल, देखिए अब कैसे जताया खेद

13 मार्च 2018

हथियार 2:21

सबको पछाड़ इस मामले में दुनिया में सबसे आगे है भारत

13 मार्च 2018

आदित्य नारायण 2:03

आदित्य नारायण को पुलिस ने किया गिरफ्तार, ये है आरोप

13 मार्च 2018

mohammed shami 0:52

इन दो सवालों पर टिका है मोहम्मद शमी का क्रिकेट करियर

13 मार्च 2018

Recommended

अनंत कुमार
India News

आज भी विपक्ष ने नहीं चलने दी संसद, बीजेपी बोली- सोनिया-राहुल का लोकतंत्र में भरोसा नहीं

13 मार्च 2018

on rahul gandhi allegation over arun jaitley daughter kejriwal ask him when defamation case
Delhi NCR

आखिर क्यों राहुल के एक ट्वीट पर केजरीवाल पूछ रहे जेटली से सवाल- करेंगे मानहानि केस या सेटिंग है?

13 मार्च 2018

राजीव शुक्ला
India News

कांग्रेस के राजीव शुक्ला की किस्मत खुली लेकिन नॉक करते ही बंद हो गई

13 मार्च 2018

Rahul Gandhi
India News

राहुल गांधी का आरोप- बेटी को बचाने के लिए अरुण जेटली ने PNB स्कैम पर साधी चुप्पी

12 मार्च 2018

Subramanian Swamy
India News

सुब्रमण्यम स्वामी का आरोप- 'राजीव गांधी के हत्यारे की बेटी को इंग्लैंड में पढ़ाती हैं सोनिया'

12 मार्च 2018

Congress President Rahul Gandhi supports farmers protest in Maharashtra
India News

किसानों के समर्थन में आए राहुल गांधी, कहा- ये आंदोलन सिर्फ महाराष्ट्र के किसानों का नहीं

12 मार्च 2018

आज का मुद्दा
View more polls

अमर उजाला ऐप चुनें

सबसे तेज अनुभव के लिए

क्लिक करें Add to Home Screen
  • Downloads

Follow Us

Today's e-Paper

News From Indian States

Sports News

Lifestyle

Entertainment News

Latest News
E-Paper
Read the latest and breaking Hindi news on amarujala.com. Get live Hindi news about India and the World from politics, sports, bollywood, business, cities, lifestyle, astrology, spirituality, jobs and much more. Register with amarujala.com to get all the latest Hindi news updates as they happen.

Other Properties:

© 2017-18 Amar Ujala Publications Ltd.