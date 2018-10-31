Ironic that a statue of Sardar Patel is being inaugurated, but every institution he helped build is being smashed. The systematic destruction of India's institutions is nothing short of treason. #StatueOfUnity— Rahul Gandhi (@RahulGandhi) October 31, 2018
Sardar Patel was a patriot, who fought for a independent, united & secular India. A man with a steely will, tempered by compassion, he was a Congressman to the core, who had no tolerance for bigotry or communalism. On his birth anniversary, I salute this great son of India.— Rahul Gandhi (@RahulGandhi) October 31, 2018
सुप्रीम कोर्ट ने केंद्र से मांगी राफेल विमान की कीमत और रणनीतिक जानकारी।
31 अक्टूबर 2018