स्टैच्यू ऑफ यूनिटी: अब राहुल गांधी ने पीएम मोदी पर किया करारा वार

न्यूज डेस्क, अमर उजाला, नई दिल्ली Updated Wed, 31 Oct 2018 02:30 PM IST
'स्टैच्यू ऑफ यूनिटी' को लेकर कांग्रेस अध्यक्ष राहुल गांधी ने पीएम मोदी और भाजपा पर करारा हमला बोला है। उन्होंने कहा कि ये विडंबना है कि सरदार पटेल की प्रतिमा का अनावरण किया जा रहा है, लेकिन उन्होंने जिन संस्थाओं के निर्माण में मदद की, उन्हें ध्वस्त किया जा रहा है।  
उन्होंने ट्वीट करते हुए कहा कि भारतीय संस्थाओं को सुनियोजित तरीके से नष्ट किया जाना देशद्रोह से कम नहीं है।  

इससे पहले उन्होंने एक और ट्वीट किया था, जिसमें उन्होंने सरदार वल्लभभाई पटेल की 143वीं जयंती पर उन्हें याद करते हुए उनके साहस और योगदान की सराहना की है।

उन्होंने कहा है कि सरदार पटेल एक देशभक्त थे, जिन्होंने एक स्वतंत्र, एकजुट और धर्मनिरपेक्ष भारत के लिए संघर्ष किया था। वह एक दृढ़ इच्छाशक्ति वाले इंसान थे और हृदय से कांग्रेसी थे, जिन्हें कट्टरता और संप्रदायवाद बिल्कुल भी पसंद नहीं था। मैं भारत के इस महान सपूत को सलाम करता हूं।'
 

statue of unity pm modi rahul gandhi sardar patel स्टैच्यू ऑफ यूनिटी राहुल गांधी
