Modi Govt sent on leave the ‘whistleblower’ Jt Secy(Air), who questioned loss to Govt Treasury by paying 300% extra for 36 #Rafale.



DG,Smita Nagaraj,who overruled the Jt Secy,was made a member of UPSC.



Perks of pleasing Modi Govt cover corruption tracks.https://t.co/93RqSfCP7z