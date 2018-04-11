शहर चुनें

राबड़ी देवी के गंभीर आरोप- 'मेरे परिवार की हत्या की रची जा रही साजिश'

न्यूज डेस्क, अमर उजाला, नई दिल्ली Updated Wed, 11 Apr 2018 01:21 PM IST
Rabri Devi Said, security was revoked,conspiracy to get my family killed
बिहार की पूर्व मुख्यमंत्री राबड़ी देवी ने सरकार पर गंभीर आरोप लगाए हैं। उन्होंने कहा कि रात में 9 बजे के बाद सुरक्षा हटा दी गई। आखिर सरकार क्या कर रही है? उन्होंने कहा कि मुझे और मेरे परिवार की हत्या करने की साजिश रची जा रही है।
रावड़ी देवी ने बिहार के सीएम नीतीश कुमार को पत्र लिखकर कहा कि अगर मुझे या मेरे परिवार के किसी सदस्य के साथ कोई घटना होती है तो उसके लिए गृह मंत्रालय जिम्मेदार होगा। आपको बता दें कि सीबीआई की छापेमारी के बाद बिहार की पूर्व मुख्यमंत्री राबड़ी देवी के आवास पर तैनात 32 बिहार सैन्य पुलिस के जवानों को राज्य सरकार ने वापस बुला लिया था।

उल्लेखनीय है कि इससे पहले रेलवे होटल टेंडर मामले में मंगलवार (10 अप्रैल) को सीबीआई की टीम पटना स्थित राबड़ी देवी के आवास पहुंची थी और चार घंटे तक उनसे और उनके छोटे बेटे तेजस्वी यादव से पूछताछ की थी।

 सूत्रों से मिली जानकारी के मुताबिक, सीबीआई की सात सदस्यीय टीम मंगलवार को करीब दो बजे अचानक राबड़ी देवी के आवास पहुंची थी। कथित रेलवे टेंडर घोटाले में आरोपी बनाए जाने के बाद सीबीआई ने राबड़ी देवी से पहली बार पूछताछ की थी। सीबीआई ने तेजस्वी यादव का बयान भी दर्ज किया था। पिछले साल अक्तूबर में तेजस्वी और लालू प्रसाद यादव से दिल्ली में पूछताछ हो चुकी है। बता दें कि इस मामले में तेजस्वी यादव और राबड़ी देवी को आरोपी बनाया गया है।

उल्लेखनीय है कि लालू प्रसाद यादव ने कथित तौर पर रेल मंत्री रहने के दौरान रांची तथा पुरी के रेलवे होटलों के रखरखाव का टेंडर कोचर बंधुओं को दिया था। कोचर बंधु सुजाता होटल के मालिक हैं। फिर कोचर बंधुओं ने साल 2005 में पटना स्थित तीन एकड़ जमीन को दस सेल डीड के जरिए सरला गुप्ता की कंपनी डीएमसीएल को स्थानांतरित किया था। बाद में यह जमीन राबड़ी देवी और तेजस्वी के स्वामित्व वाले लारा प्रोजेक्ट्स को दे दी गई थी।
 


 

RELATED

rabri devi lalu yadav tejasvi yadav

