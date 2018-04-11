The security was revoked at 9 in the night. See what the govt is doing? It is a conspiracy to get me & my family killed: Rabri Devi, former CM of Bihar pic.twitter.com/7nr4661XbC— ANI (@ANI) April 11, 2018
After the security at her house being withdrawn, Rabri Devi writes to Bihar CM Nitish Kumar saying, 'If any untoward incident takes place with me & my family, home ministry will be held responsible'. pic.twitter.com/lP2guMaPUo— ANI (@ANI) April 11, 2018
11 अप्रैल 2018