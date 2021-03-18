शहर चुनें

Home ›   India News ›   Puri: The news of Lord Jagannaths sale of 35 thousand acres of land is false, the temple administrator said this

पुरी : भगवान जगन्नाथ की 35 हजार एकड़ जमीन बेचे जाने की खबर झूठी, मंदिर प्रशासक ने यह कहा

न्यूज डेस्क, अमर उजाला, जगन्नाथपुरी Published by: सुरेंद्र जोशी Updated Thu, 18 Mar 2021 08:17 PM IST
विज्ञापन
जगन्नाथ पुरी मंदिर
जगन्नाथ पुरी मंदिर - फोटो : Social media
epaper

पढ़ें अमर उजाला ई-पेपर
कहीं भी, कभी भी।

Read Now
ख़बर सुनें
ओडिशा की तीर्थनगरी पुरी स्थित भगवान जगन्नाथ की 35 हजार एकड़ जमीन बेचे जाने की खबर को मंदिर प्रशासन ने झूठ करार दिया है। खबरों में कहा गया था कि यह जमीन बेची जा रही है। इस पर श्री जगन्नाथ मंदिर प्रशासन (एसजेटीए) ने कहा कि यह पूरी तरह से असत्य व दुर्भावनापूर्ण खबर है। 
विज्ञापन



 
एसजेटीए ने कहा कि हम ओडिशा के लोगों और भगवान जगन्नाथ के करोड़ों भक्तों से आग्रह करते हैं कि वे ऐसी झूठ खबर व गलत रिपोर्ट से भ्रमित न हों। 
 

आपकी राय हमारे लिए महत्वपूर्ण है। खबरों को बेहतर बनाने में हमारी मदद करें।

खबर में दी गई जानकारी और सूचना से आप संतुष्ट हैं?
विज्ञापन
विज्ञापन
india news national odisha puri jagannath temple land of jagannath temple jagannath land sale

रहें हर खबर से अपडेट, डाउनलोड करें Android Hindi News apps, iOS Hindi News apps और Amarujala Hindi News apps अपने मोबाइल पे|
Get all India News in Hindi related to live update of politics, sports, entertainment, technology and education etc. Stay updated with us for all breaking news from India News and more news in Hindi.

विज्ञापन
विज्ञापन

Spotlight

भारत बनाम इंगलैंड लाइव क्रिकेट स्कोर
Cricket News

IND vs ENG 4th T20i LIVE Score: भारत के 150 रन पूरे, अय्यर-पांड्या क्रीज पर

18 मार्च 2021

अयोध्या पहुंचे अक्षय कुमार।
Lucknow

अयोध्या में 'खिलाड़ी' : राम की पैड़ी पर गाड़ी से नहीं उतर सके अक्षय, सीएम योगी से भी की मुलाकात, तस्वीरें

18 मार्च 2021

पिछले साल आज ही के दिन अमर उजाला ने इस तरह किया था कोरोना का कवरेज
India News

पिछले साल 18 मार्च को ऐसी थी देश में कोरोना से उत्पन्न स्थितियां

18 मार्च 2021

priyanka chaturvedi, tirath sinh rawat, mahua moitra
India News

तीरथ रावत घिरे : फटी जींस वाले बयान पर गुस्से में महिलाएं, प्रियंका बोलीं - 'सीएम साहब सोच बदलो'

18 मार्च 2021

vehicle scrapping policy
Auto News

नई वाहन कबाड़ नीति: नितिन गडकरी ने लोकसभा में व्हीकल स्क्रैप पॉलिसी का किया एलान, जानें बड़ी बातें

18 मार्च 2021

प्रधानमंत्री मोदी
India News

11 सीटों पर नजर: राम से भाषण की शुरुआत, खेला होबे पर हमला, पढ़ें पीएम मोदी के भाषण की 10 बड़ी बातें

18 मार्च 2021

सांसद राम स्वरूप के निधन के बाद उनकी पत्नी रोते हुए
Delhi

सांसद रामस्वरूप की मौत : सांसद की 100 सेकेंड की कॉल में छिपा है मौत का राज, पत्नी से हुई थी आखिरी बात

18 मार्च 2021

कैप्टन आशीष की फाइल फोटो
Kanpur

ग्वालियर विमान हादसा: शहीद हुआ जालौन का लाल, आखिरी बार लॉकडाउन के पहले आए थे घर, साथी बोले- आता था तो मिलता जरूर था

18 मार्च 2021

भाजपा अध्यक्ष नड्डा सांसद शर्मा की पत्नी से मिले
Delhi

सांसद रामस्वरूप मौत मामला : एक पड़ोसी ने एमपी को लेकर बताई हैरान करने वाली बात, जांच की हो रही मांग

18 मार्च 2021

भारत में कोरोना मामले
India News

देश में कोरोना ने फिर पकड़ी रफ्तार: पिछले 24 घंटों में नए मरीजों की संख्या 35 हजार के पार

18 मार्च 2021

विज्ञापन

Disclaimer


हम डाटा संग्रह टूल्स, जैसे की कुकीज के माध्यम से आपकी जानकारी एकत्र करते हैं ताकि आपको बेहतर और व्यक्तिगत अनुभव प्रदान कर सकें और लक्षित विज्ञापन पेश कर सकें। अगर आप साइन-अप करते हैं, तो हम आपका ईमेल पता, फोन नंबर और अन्य विवरण पूरी तरह सुरक्षित तरीके से स्टोर करते हैं। आप कुकीज नीति पृष्ठ से अपनी कुकीज हटा सकते है और रजिस्टर्ड यूजर अपने प्रोफाइल पेज से अपना व्यक्तिगत डाटा हटा या एक्सपोर्ट कर सकते हैं। हमारी Cookies Policy, Privacy Policy और Terms & Conditions के बारे में पढ़ें और अपनी सहमति देने के लिए Agree पर क्लिक करें।
Agree
Election

अपना शहर चुनें

  • Downloads

Follow Us

Today's e-Paper

News From Indian States

Lifestyle

Tools

Entertainment News

Sports News

Latest News

Trending News
E-Paper
Read the latest and breaking Hindi news on amarujala.com. Get live Hindi news about India and the World from politics, sports, bollywood, business, cities, lifestyle, astrology, spirituality, jobs and much more. Register with amarujala.com to get all the latest Hindi news updates as they happen.

Other Properties:

© 2020-21 Amar Ujala Limited
X

प्रिय पाठक

कृपया अमर उजाला प्लस के अनुभव को बेहतर बनाने में हमारी मदद करें।
अपने सुझाव हमारे साथ साझा करें
डेली पॉडकास्ट सुनने के लिए सब्सक्राइब करें

क्लिप सुनें

00:00
00:00
Continue
X