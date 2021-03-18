पुरी : भगवान जगन्नाथ की 35 हजार एकड़ जमीन बेचे जाने की खबर झूठी, मंदिर प्रशासक ने यह कहा

It has been falsely reported that 35,000 acres of land of Lord Jagannath is being sold. This is complete distortion of facts and is blatantly false and motivated: Chief Administrator, Shree Jagannatha Temple Administration (SJTA), Odisha— ANI (@ANI) March 18, 2021
We urge the people of Odisha and millions of devotees of Lord Jagannath to not be misguided by such malicious lies and false reporting: Chief Administrator, Shree Jagannatha Temple Administration (SJTA), Odisha— ANI (@ANI) March 18, 2021
रहें हर खबर से अपडेट, डाउनलोड करें Android Hindi News apps, iOS Hindi News apps और Amarujala Hindi News apps अपने मोबाइल पे|
Get all India News in Hindi related to live update of politics, sports, entertainment, technology and education etc. Stay updated with us for all breaking news from India News and more news in Hindi.