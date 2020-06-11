शहर चुनें
पुणे: खुद को सिख रेजिमेंट का मेजर बताने वाला गिरफ्तार, कई फर्जी दस्तावेज बरामद

न्यूज डेस्क, अमर उजाला, पुणे Updated Thu, 11 Jun 2020 07:18 AM IST
सांकेतिक तस्वीर
सांकेतिक तस्वीर - फोटो : Social Media
महाराष्ट्र के पुणे में पुलिस ने खुद को सिख रेजिमेंट का अधिकारी बताने वाले एक शख्स को गिरफ्तार किया है। पुलिस को उसके घर से फर्जी पहचान पत्र समेत कई अन्य फर्जी दस्तावेज मिले हैं। पुलिस मामला दर्ज कर जांच कर रही है।
जानकारी के अनुसार, पुणे ग्रामीण पुलिस ने प्रशांत काले नाम के 28 वर्षीय युवक को गिरफ्तार किया है। आरोप है कि वह खुद को 14 सिख रेजिमेंट का जवान बताता था। पुलिस ने आरोपी के घर से फर्जी पहचान पत्र, नियुक्ति पत्र, सेना का बैज और सेना से जुड़ी कई अन्य चीजें बरामद की हैं। पुलिस ने मामला दर्ज कर लिया है और जांच कर रही है। 
pune sikh regiment india army

