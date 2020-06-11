पुणे: खुद को सिख रेजिमेंट का मेजर बताने वाला गिरफ्तार, कई फर्जी दस्तावेज बरामद

Prashant Kale, a 28-year-old man who claimed himself to be an army personnel of 14 Sikh Regiment was arrested. Fake army ID card, appointment letter, army badges&many other things related to Indian army have been recovered from his house. Case registered: Pune Rural Police (10/6)— ANI (@ANI) June 11, 2020
रहें हर खबर से अपडेट, डाउनलोड करें Android Hindi News apps, iOS Hindi News apps और Amarujala Hindi News apps अपने मोबाइल पे|
Get all India News in Hindi related to live update of politics, sports, entertainment, technology and education etc. Stay updated with us for all breaking news from India News and more news in Hindi.