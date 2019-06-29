शहर चुनें

अपना शहर चुनें

विज्ञापन
विज्ञापन
Home ›   India News ›   Pune: 12 have died and 2 are injured after a wall collapsed in Kondhwa. Rescue operation

महाराष्ट्रः पुणे के कोंढवा में दीवार गिरने से 15 लोगों की मौत, रेस्क्यू ऑपरेशन जारी

न्यूज डेस्क, अमर उजाला Updated Sat, 29 Jun 2019 08:03 AM IST
Pune: 12 have died and 2 are injured after a wall collapsed in Kondhwa. Rescue operation
ख़बर सुनें
महाराष्ट्र के पुणे से बड़े हादसे की खबर है। पुणे के कोंढवा में दीवार गिरने से 15 लोगों की मौत हो गई है। घटना शुक्रवार की रात हुई है। घटना के बाद से रेस्क्यू ऑपरेशन जारी है।
विज्ञापन
विज्ञापन
मिली जानकारी के अनुसार, दीवार मोटी और भारी थी, जिसके ढहने से लोग उसके नीचे दब गए और उनकी मौत हो गई। दीवार गिरते ही लोगों के बीच हाहाकार मच गया। सूचना मिलने के बाद एनडीआरएफ के जवान पहुंच चुके हैं। 
शवों को दीवार के मलबे से निकाला जा रहा है। मरने वालों की संख्या बढ़ भी सकती है। बताया जा रहा है कि भारी बारिश के कारण दीवार के आसपास की मिट्टी और जमीन काफी गिली हो गई थी। दीवार के दूसरे किनारे झुग्गियां थी, जिनमें लोग सो रहे थे। सोए अवस्था में ही दीवार गिरी और लोग उसमें दबे रह गए। 

पुणे के जिला कलेक्टर नवल किशोर राम ने कहा कि भारी वर्षा के कारण दीवार ढह गई थी। इस घटना में कंस्ट्रक्शन कंपनी की लापरवाही सामने आ रही है। 15 लोगों की मौत छोटा मामला नहीं है। मृतकों में ज्यादातर बिहार और बंगाल के मजदूर थे। सरकार प्रभावित लोगों को मदद कर रही है।




Recommended

विकास चौधरी (फाइल फोटो)
Faridabad

कांग्रेस प्रवक्ता हत्याकांड में बड़ा खुलासा, यूपी और हरियाणा के इन थानों का घोषित अपराधी था विकास

28 जून 2019

वास्तुटिप्स
Vaastu

वास्तु टिप्स: पर्स में भूलकर भी नहीं रखनी चाहिए ऐसी चार चीजें

28 जून 2019

राशिफल
Predictions

28 जून राशिफल : इन सात राशियों को रखना होगा सेहत और सम्मान का विशेष ख्याल, जानें अपना भी हाल

28 जून 2019

एलपीयू ही बेस्ट च्वॉइस क्यों है इंजीनियरिंग और अन्य कोर्सों के लिए
Lovely Professional University

एलपीयू ही बेस्ट च्वॉइस क्यों है इंजीनियरिंग और अन्य कोर्सों के लिए
कचौड़ी वाला
Business Diary

कचौड़ी बेचकर करोड़पति बना यह शख्स, जानें आखिर कैसे पड़ी कर विभाग की नजर

28 जून 2019

हादसे में मृतक मुन्ना के परिजन विलाप करते हुए
Dehradun

घर आनी थी दुल्हन की डोली, लेकिन पहुंचा भाई का शव, दूल्हे ने मेहंदी लगे हाथों से भाई की चिता को दी मुखाग्नि

28 जून 2019

Cricket News

एक ही गेंद पर तीन बार आउट होने से बचे थे धोनी, हार के बाद अफसोस मना रही वेस्टइंडीज टीम

28 जून 2019

एम एस धोनी
एस एस धोनी को स्टंप नहीं कर पाए शाई होप
शाई होप के दस्ताने से गेंद छिटक गई
एम एस धोनी
Cricket News

एक ही गेंद पर तीन बार आउट होने से बचे थे धोनी, हार के बाद अफसोस मना रही वेस्टइंडीज टीम

28 जून 2019

क्या आपकी नौकरी पर भी है संकट? कराएं शनि-केतु शांति पूजा- 29 जून 2019
Astrology

क्या आपकी नौकरी पर भी है संकट? कराएं शनि-केतु शांति पूजा- 29 जून 2019
विज्ञापन
meta keywords pune pune pune news maharashtra maharashtra news
विज्ञापन
अमर उजाला की खबरों को फेसबुक पर पाने के लिए लाइक करें

रहें हर खबर से अपडेट, डाउनलोड करें Android Hindi News apps, iOS Hindi News apps और Amarujala Hindi News apps अपने मोबाइल पे|
Get all India News in Hindi related to live update of politics, sports, entertainment, technology and education etc. Stay updated with us for all breaking news from India News and more news in Hindi.

विज्ञापन

Spotlight

भारत में गर्मी
World

गर्मी से बेहाल हुए अमेरिका और यूरोप, टूटे सालों के रिकॉर्ड, जर्मनी और फ्रांस में अलर्ट जारी

28 जून 2019

हादसों के शिकार मासूम
World

देखिये वो तस्वीरें जिनसे दहल गई थी दुनिया

28 जून 2019

सबसे तेज 20 हजार रन बनाने वाले विराट
Cricket News

विराट कोहली ने रचा इतिहास, तोड़ा सचिन तेंदुलकर और ब्रायन लारा का रिकॉर्ड

28 जून 2019

चीन सीमा क्षेत्र में तैनात महिला कमांडो
Dehradun

चीन सीमा पर नारी शक्ति का भी पहरा, 15 हजार फीट ऊंची चौकियों पर कर रहीं देश की निगहबानी

28 जून 2019

Priyanka, Nick
Bollywood

हादसे का शिकार होने से बचीं प्रियंका चोपड़ा, निक जोनस ने पत्नी को संभाला

28 जून 2019

विज्ञापन
अमर उजाला भविष्य ज्योति सम्मान के साथ मेधावी छात्र
Varanasi

मेधावियों को मिला अमर उजाला भविष्य ज्योति सम्मान, डीएम बोले- सफलता का कोई शॉर्टकट नहीं

27 जून 2019

irctc offers 5 days trip to Indonesia in budget
Travel

इस खूबसूरत बीचों वाले देश में पूरे पांच दिन ठहरने का सुनहरा मौका, बजट ट्रिप को जाने न दें हाथ से

28 जून 2019

Auli famous clip top Hotel open for tourist stay after 200 crore rupees Royal Wedding
Dehradun

पर्यटकों के लिए फिर खुला औली का ये फेमस होटल, यहां हुई थी 200 करोड़ की शाही शादी

28 जून 2019

राहुल गांधी (फाइल फोटो)
Rajpath

कैकेयी की तरह कोप भवन में बैठना समाधान नहीं, राहुल क्यों छोड़ना चाहते हैं अध्यक्ष का पद?

27 जून 2019

Uttarakhand panchayat elections 2019 Election Commission double expenditure limit
Dehradun

उत्तराखंड पंचायत चुनाव: निर्वाचन आयोग ने खर्च की सीमा की दोगुनी

27 जून 2019

विज्ञापन
विज्ञापन

Most Read

ration card
India News

एक राशन कार्ड से देश की किसी भी दुकान से ले सकेंगे अनाज 

खाद्य मंत्री राम विलास पासवान ने शुक्रवार को राज्यसभा में बताया कि  सरकार ‘वन नेशन वन कार्ड’ व्यवस्था को लागू करने के कदम उठा रही है। मंत्री ने बताया कि सरकार देश में खाद्य पदार्थों पर 1.45 लाख करोड़ रुपये की सब्सिडी दी जा रही है।

29 जून 2019

विज्ञापन
PM Narendra modi, Home Minister amit shah and jp nadda
India News

कश्मीर में राजनीतिक फिजा बदलने वाले नए नेतृत्व की तलाश 

29 जून 2019

सांकेतिक तस्वीर
India News

सरकारी बैठकों में अब बिस्कुट नहीं लाई-चना खाएंगे अधिकारी

29 जून 2019

jet airways
India News

जेट एयरवेज को मिला आदी समूह का साथ, कंपनी में खरीदेेंगे 75 फीसदी हिस्सेदारी, हर कर्मचारी होगा मालिक

29 जून 2019

राम विलास पासवान
India News

राज्यसभा के लिए निर्वाचित हुए राम विलास पासवान

29 जून 2019

गृह मंत्री अमित शाह
India News

जम्मू-कश्मीर पर शाह की कांग्रेस को खरी-खरी, नेहरू को जिम्मेदार ठहराने पर मचा हंगामा

28 जून 2019

बुलेट ट्रेन (प्रतीकात्मक तस्वीर)
India News

बुलेट ट्रेन: जापान से खरीदी जाएंगी 24 ट्रेनें, इनमें से 6 भारत में होंगी असेंबल

29 जून 2019

नरेंद्र मोदी-अमित शाह
India News

कर्नाटक के बाद भाजपा की निगाहें आंध्रप्रदेश पर, बन सकती है मुख्य विपक्षी दल

29 जून 2019

लोकसभा में बोलते हुए अमित शाह
India News

जम्मू-कश्मीर में राष्ट्रपति शासन की अवधि 6 महीने बढ़ाने के प्रस्ताव को लोकसभा में मंजूरी

28 जून 2019

RBI
India News

रिजर्व बैंक ने छोटी बचत योजनाओं के कर्ज की ब्याज दर घटाई

29 जून 2019

Recommended Videos

गौहर खान की वेब सीरीज की स्क्रीनिंग पर जुटा सितारों का मेला

गौहर खान और मुकेश चड्ढा जैसे कलाकार इसी सीरीज़ की खास स्क्रीनिंग पर पहुंचे हैं। बीबीसी की सीरीज द ऑफिस का ये रीमेक है। इसके निर्देशक रोहन सिप्पी हैं।

28 जून 2019

आर्टिकल 15 2:03

Public Review: असल जिंदगी की कहानी को दिखाती है आयुष्मान खुराना की फिल्म ‘आर्टिकल 15’

28 जून 2019

आकाश 1:04

भाजपा विधायक आकाश विजयवर्गीय के समर्थन में लगे पोस्टर, नगर निगम ने हटाया

28 जून 2019

concept pic 3:11

DU Cutoff 2019 : हिन्दू कॉलेज ने जारी की सबसे ज्यादा कट ऑफ

28 जून 2019

डिजाइन पिक्चर 3:15

आमिर की बेटी ब्वॉयफ्रेंड संग कर रही डांस, पहली बारिश में मुंबई हुई बेहाल और क्या हो चलती गाड़ी के सामने आ जाए सांप

28 जून 2019

Related

बारिश के कारण मुंबई में जलजमाव हो गया है
India News

मानसून पहुंचते ही मुंबई हुई बेहाल, भारी बारिश से 8 की मौत

29 जून 2019

smart meter
India News

बिजली आपूर्ति में सुधार के लिए 30 करोड़ स्मार्ट मीटर लगाएगी सरकार

29 जून 2019

ममता बनर्जी (फाइल फोटो)
India News

बंगाल: मुस्लिम छात्रों के लिए स्कूलों में अलग डाइनिंग रूम, भाजपा बोली- साजिश

28 जून 2019

सांकेतिक तस्वीर
India News

अलग रह रहे पति से दूसरा बच्चा चाहती है पत्नी, अदालत ने दिया एआरटी का सुझाव

28 जून 2019

प्रतीकात्मक तस्वीर
India News

अब ‘एक देश एक राशन कार्ड’ की दिशा में काम कर रही मोदी सरकार

28 जून 2019

beat
India News

शर्मनाक: प्रेमी को निर्वस्त्र कर डंडों से पीटा, फिर प्रेमिका के कंधे पर बैठाकर एक किमी घुमाया

28 जून 2019

आज का मुद्दा
View more polls

Disclaimer

अपनी वेबसाइट पर हम डाटा संग्रह टूल्स, जैसे की कुकीज के माध्यम से आपकी जानकारी एकत्र करते हैं ताकि आपको बेहतर अनुभव प्रदान कर सकें, वेबसाइट के ट्रैफिक का विश्लेषण कर सकें, कॉन्टेंट व्यक्तिगत तरीके से पेश कर सकें और हमारे पार्टनर्स, जैसे की Google, और सोशल मीडिया साइट्स, जैसे की Facebook, के साथ लक्षित विज्ञापन पेश करने के लिए उपयोग कर सकें। साथ ही, अगर आप साइन-अप करते हैं, तो हम आपका ईमेल पता, फोन नंबर और अन्य विवरण पूरी तरह सुरक्षित तरीके से स्टोर करते हैं। आप कुकीज नीति पृष्ठ से अपनी कुकीज हटा सकते है और रजिस्टर्ड यूजर अपने प्रोफाइल पेज से अपना व्यक्तिगत डाटा हटा या एक्सपोर्ट कर सकते हैं। हमारी Cookies Policy, Privacy Policy और Terms & Conditions के बारे में पढ़ें और अपनी सहमति देने के लिए Agree पर क्लिक करें।

Agree
सबसे तेज अनुभव के लिए
अमर उजाला लाइट ऐप चुनें
Add to Home Screen
Election
  • Downloads
    ABC Digital

Follow Us

Today's e-Paper

News From Indian States

Sports News

Tools

Lifestyle

Entertainment News

Latest News
E-Paper
Read the latest and breaking Hindi news on amarujala.com. Get live Hindi news about India and the World from politics, sports, bollywood, business, cities, lifestyle, astrology, spirituality, jobs and much more. Register with amarujala.com to get all the latest Hindi news updates as they happen.

Other Properties:

© 2018-19 Amar Ujala Publications Ltd.