Home ›   India News ›   Puducherry Revenue and Disaster Management officer alleging that a poisonous colourless liquid was served in the chamber of the District Collector

पुडुचेरीः राजस्व एवं आपदा अधिकारी का गंभीर आरोप, कलेक्टर के कक्ष में परोसा गया जहरीला तरल पदार्थ

न्यूज डेस्क, अमर उजाला, पुडुचेरी Updated Thu, 07 Jan 2021 11:06 PM IST
तरल पदार्थ
तरल पदार्थ - फोटो : pixabay

ख़बर सुनें
पुडुचेरी के राजस्व एवं आपदा प्रबंधन विभाग के एक विशेष अधिकारी ने गुरुवार को एसएचओ, डी-नगर पुलिस स्टेशन को पत्र लिखकर गंभीर आरोप लगाया। उन्होंने पत्र में लिखा कि जिला कलेक्टर के कक्ष में एक आधिकारिक बैठक के दौरान एक जहरीला रंगहीन तरल परोसा गया।
Get all India News in Hindi related to live update of politics, sports, entertainment, technology and education etc. Stay updated with us for all breaking news from India News and more news in Hindi.

