Hindi News ›   India News ›   Publication of Singhania's autobiography 'The Incomplete Man' banned till March 13

रेमंड समूह के पूर्व चेयरमैन विजयपत सिंघानिया की आत्मकथा के प्रकाशन पर 13 मार्च तक रोक

भाषा, मुंबई Updated Fri, 22 Feb 2019 04:58 PM IST
विजयपत सिंघानिया
विजयपत सिंघानिया - फोटो : Amar Ujala
बांबे उच्च न्यायालय ने रेमंड समूह के पूर्व चेयरमैन विजयपत सिंघानिया को अपनी आत्मकथा के प्रकाशन से 13 मार्च तक रोक दिया है। न्यायमूर्ति एस.के.शिंदे की एकल पीठ ने 20 फरवरी को दिये अंतरिम आदेश में मामले की अगली सुनवाई तक आत्मकथा के प्रकाशन पर रोक लगा दी। अगली सुनवाई 13 मार्च को होगी।
पीठ सिंघानिया के एक आवेदन पर सुनवाई कर रही थी। सिंघानिया ने रेमंड लिमिटेड द्वारा ठाणे जिला अदालत में उनके खिलाफ दायर मामले को स्थानांतरित करने का आवेदन दिया था। उल्लेखनीय है कि सिंघानिया ‘दी इनकंप्लीट मैन’ नाम से आत्मकथा प्रकाशित करने वाले हैं।

mumbai high court raymond vijaypat singhania रेमंड समूह बांबे उच्च न्यायालय the incomplete man book दी इनकंप्लीट मैन विजयपत सिंघानिया
