दिल्ली-एनसीआर में प्रदूषण पर 24 घंटे नजर रखेगी केंद्र सरकार, 300 टीमें तैनात

Principal Secretary to PM held high level meeting today through video conferencing with Punjab, Haryana & Delhi, to tackle air pollution. About 300 teams are in the field in Delhi to reduce air pollution, necessary machinery for this work has been distributed in the states. https://t.co/osbUhemsqJ— ANI (@ANI) November 3, 2019
Principal Secretary to Prime Minister had earlier reviewed the situation on 24th October. A series of meetings have taken place for the necessary preparation, including one meeting by the Cabinet Secretary on this subject (air pollution), on 4th October. https://t.co/osbUhemsqJ— ANI (@ANI) November 3, 2019
महाराष्ट्र में भाजपा को बड़ा झटका लग सकता है। प्रदेश में शिवसेना और एनसीपी मिलकर सरकार बना सकते हैं। इस मामले पर चर्चा करने के लिए एनसीपी अध्यक्ष शरद पवार कांग्रेस अध्यक्ष सोनिया गांधी से मिलने दिल्ली आ रहे हैं।
3 नवंबर 2019