Principal Secretary to PM Modi held high level meeting with Punjab Haryana Delhi on air pollution

दिल्ली-एनसीआर में प्रदूषण पर 24 घंटे नजर रखेगी केंद्र सरकार, 300 टीमें तैनात

न्यूज डेस्क, अमर उजाला, नई दिल्ली Updated Sun, 03 Nov 2019 08:08 PM IST
प्रदूषण (फाइल फोटो)
प्रदूषण (फाइल फोटो) - फोटो : अमर उजाला
दिल्ली-एनसीआर में स्मॉग की घनी चादर छाई हुई है। एनसीआर के सभी शहरों की हवा गुणवत्ता बेहद खराब से गंभीर स्तर के बीच रहने से लोगों को दमघोंटू हवा में सांस लेने को मजबूर होना पड़ रहा है। वायु प्रदूषण से निपटने के लिए प्रधानमंत्री नरेंद्र मोदी के प्रधान सचिव पी. के. मिश्रा और कैबिनेट सचिव राजीव गाबा ने वीडियो कॉन्फ्रेंसिंग के माध्यम से एक उच्च स्तरीय बैठक की।
दिल्ली, पंजाब और हरियाणा के अधिकारियों के साथ हुई बैठक में तय हुआ कि राज्यों के मुख्य सचिव अपने-अपने यहां के सभी जिलों की 24 घंटे निगरानी करेंगे। केंद्र सरकार की तरफ से कैबिनेट सचिव स्थिति पर हर रोज निगरानी रखेंगे।
 



वायु प्रदूषण को कम करने के लिए दिल्ली में लगभग 300 टीमें मैदान में हैं। प्रदूषण पर काबू पाने के लिए आवश्यक मशीनरी राज्यों में वितरित की गई हैं। एनसीआर में सात औद्योगिक समूहों और प्रमुख यातायात गलियारों पर मुख्य ध्यान केंद्रित किया गया है। 

केंद्र सरकार निर्माण गतिविधियों के अलावा प्रदूषणकारी इकाइयों और कचरे को जलाने वालों पर कड़ी नजर रखे हुए है। पीएम के प्रधान सचिव ने पहले 24 अक्तूबर को स्थिति की समीक्षा की थी। चार अक्तूबर को इस विषय (वायु प्रदूषण) पर कैबिनेट सचिव द्वारा एक बैठक सहित आवश्यक तैयारी के लिए कई बैठकें की गईं थीं।
 

 
अमर उजाला की खबरों को फेसबुक पर पाने के लिए लाइक करें

शरद पवार, उद्धव ठाकरे (फाइल फोटो)
India News

महाराष्ट्र में बन सकती है शिवसेना और एनसीपी की सरकार, सोनिया गांधी से मिलने आ रहे शरद पवार

महाराष्ट्र में भाजपा को बड़ा झटका लग सकता है। प्रदेश में शिवसेना और एनसीपी मिलकर सरकार बना सकते हैं। इस मामले पर चर्चा करने के लिए एनसीपी अध्यक्ष शरद पवार कांग्रेस अध्यक्ष सोनिया गांधी से मिलने दिल्ली आ रहे हैं।

3 नवंबर 2019

प्रदूषण
India News

दिल्ली में खतरनाक स्तर पर पहुंचा प्रदूषण, केंद्र सरकार गंभीर

3 नवंबर 2019

सोनिया गांधी, राहुल गांधी (फाइल फोटो)
India News

कांग्रेस के करीबी पंकज का राहुल-सोनिया गांधी पर आरोप, पुत्रमोह की वजह से हुआ पार्टी को नुकसान

3 नवंबर 2019

सत्यपाल मलिक (फाइल फोटो)
India News

सत्यपाल मलिक ने ली गोवा के नए राज्यपाल के रूप में शपथ

3 नवंबर 2019

कांग्रेस
India News

व्हाट्सएप जासूसी कांड में कांग्रेस का बड़ा दावा, कहा- प्रियंका गांधी का फोन भी हैक हुआ

3 नवंबर 2019

फाइल फोटो
India News

हरियाणा के किसान बोले- पराली नहीं जलाने पर होता है सात हजार का खर्चा, सरकार करे मदद

3 नवंबर 2019

प्रियंका गांधी (फाइल फोटो)
India News

कांग्रेस का मोदी सरकार पर आरोप, प्रियंका गांधी का मोबाइल भी हुआ था हैक

3 नवंबर 2019

फाइल फोटो
India News

अगले 24 घंटे तक झेलना पड़ेगा गंभीर प्रदूषण, मंगलवार से कुछ निजात मिलने की उम्मीद

3 नवंबर 2019

दिल्ली में प्रदूषण
India News

देश में दो-दो मौसम, इधर जहरीली हवा, उधर बारिश से बेहाल

3 नवंबर 2019

महाराष्ट्र
India News

महाराष्ट्र: शिवसेना ने किया पूर्ण बहुमत का दावा, एनसीपी बोली- मुमकिन है

3 नवंबर 2019

दिल्ली में खतरनाक स्तर पर पहुंचा प्रदूषण, केंद्र सरकार गंभीर

दिल्ली-एनसीआर में प्रदूषण खतरनाक स्तर पर पहुंच चुका है। प्रदूषण के कारण राजधानी दिल्ली में सांस लेना मुश्किल हो गया है। देखिए ये रिपोर्ट

3 नवंबर 2019

तीस हाजारी कोर्ट 1:58

दिल्ली तीस हजारी कोर्ट में हुए हंगामे का सीसीटीवी फुटेज आया सामने

3 नवंबर 2019

कांग्रेस 1:28

व्हाट्सएप जासूसी कांड में कांग्रेस का बड़ा दावा, कहा- प्रियंका गांधी का फोन भी हैक हुआ

3 नवंबर 2019

प्रदूषण 2:05

प्रदूषण पर बोले यूपी के मंत्री सुनील भराला-पराली जलाते हैं किसान, सरकार को करना चाहिए यज्ञ

3 नवंबर 2019

महाराष्ट्र 2:13

महाराष्ट्र: शिवसेना ने किया पूर्ण बहुमत का दावा, एनसीपी बोली- मुमकिन है

3 नवंबर 2019

