Home ›   India News ›   Prime Minister Narendra Modi Inaugurate Bengaluru Tech Summit, 2020 On bs yediyurappa India a 5-trillion dollar economy

बंगलूरू प्रौद्योगिकी शिखर सम्मेलन: येदियुरप्पा बोले- पांच ट्रिलियन अर्थव्यवस्था के लिए पीएम मोदी के पास दृष्टिकोण

न्यूज डेस्क, अमर उजाला, नई दिल्ली Updated Thu, 19 Nov 2020 11:24 AM IST
narendra modi-bs yediyurappa
narendra modi-bs yediyurappa - फोटो : ANI

ख़बर सुनें
प्रधानमंत्री नरेंद्र मोदी वीडियो कॉन्फ्रेंसिंग के जरिए बंगलूरू प्रौद्योगिकी शिखर सम्मेलन में शामिल हुए। इस सम्मेलन में कर्नाटक के मुख्यमंत्री बीएस येदियुरप्पा भी शामिल हुए। येदियुरप्पा ने कहा, पीएम मोदी के पास देश को पांच ट्रिलियन डॉलर की अर्थव्यवस्था बनाने के लिए महान दृष्टिकोण है। 
येदियुरप्पा ने कहा, प्रधानमंत्री मोदी के पास भारत को 2025 तक पांच ट्रिलियन डॉलर की अर्थव्यवस्था और वैश्विक आर्थिक महाशक्ति बनाने का एक बड़ा सपना है। कर्नाटक सरकार भारत सरकार के इस दृष्टिकोण में भागीदारी की प्रतिज्ञा लेती है। 

 
india news national narendra modi bs yediyurappa

Get all India News in Hindi related to live update of politics, sports, entertainment, technology and education etc. Stay updated with us for all breaking news from India News and more news in Hindi.

