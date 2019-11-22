शहर चुनें

राज्यपालों व एलजी के सम्मेलन में हिस्सा लेंगे राष्ट्रपति

न्यूज डेस्क, अमर उजाला, नई दिल्ली Updated Fri, 22 Nov 2019 03:23 AM IST
राष्ट्रपति रामनाथ कोविंद
राष्ट्रपति रामनाथ कोविंद
राष्ट्रपति रामनाथ कोविंद दिल्ली में 23 नवंबर से शुरू हो रहे राज्यपालों और उपराज्यपालों के दो दिवसीय सम्मेलन में हिस्सा लेंगे। इस दौरान वह केंद्र शासित प्रदेशों, खासकर हाल ही में बने जम्मू-कश्मीर और लद्दाख के प्रशासनिक प्रमुखों के विशेष सत्र को संबोधित करेंगे।
सम्मेलन में राष्ट्रपति के अलावा उपराष्ट्रपति वेंकैया नायडू, प्रधानमंत्री नरेंद्र मोदी, गृहमंत्री अमित शाह और कुछ अन्य केंद्रीय मंत्रियों के अलावा नीति आयोग के अधिकारी हिस्सा लेंगे।
बहन की डोली के साथ उठी भाई की अर्थी
Kanpur

एक ही चौखट से उठी भाई की अर्थी और बहन की डोली, रात भर बेटे की मौत का गम दबा रस्में निभाता रहा पिता

22 नवंबर 2019

हर व्यक्ति की चाहत होती है कि पर्श में हमेशा धन भरा रहे
Religion

अपने पर्स में भूलकर भी नहीं रखें ये 7 चीजें, होती है धन हानि

21 नवंबर 2019

मोहम्मद शमी और भुवनेश्वर कुमार
Cricket News

वेस्टइंडीज सीरीज के लिए टीम इंडिया का एलान, मोहम्मद शमी की टी-20 टीम में वापसी

21 नवंबर 2019

22 नवंबर का राशिफल
Predictions

22 नवंबर का राशिफल: शुक्रवार के दिन शुक्र देव बदल देंगे इन 4 राशियों की किस्मत, पढ़ें दैनिक राशिफल

21 नवंबर 2019

undertaker akshay kumar
Other Sports

...वो हकीकत जिससे दुनिया आजतक थी अंजान, जब अंडरटेकर से लड़ बैठे थे अक्षय कुमार

21 नवंबर 2019

Malaika Arora
Bollywood

मीडिया को पोज देते हुए Oops मोमेंट का शिकार हुईं मलाइका अरोड़ा, पता चलते ही सब छोड़ भागीं

21 नवंबर 2019

सांकेतिक तस्वीर
Government Jobs

केंद्र सरकार के विभागों में करीब सात लाख पद खाली, जानें कितनों पर शुरू हुई भर्ती प्रक्रिया

21 नवंबर 2019

रानू मंडल
Bollywood

मेकअप की असली तस्वीरें सामने आने के बाद भी ट्रोल हुई रानू मंडल, यूजर्स बोले- 'इसको भूत बनाने...'

21 नवंबर 2019

अदिति सिंह पिता अखिलेश के साथ(फाइल फोटो)
Lucknow

शादी के दिन विधायक अदिति सिंह ने लिखा, पापा आपने अंगद को मेरा जीवनसाथी चुना और आज आप ही नहीं....

21 नवंबर 2019

ranu mondal
Bollywood

रानू मंडल का इस तरह किया गया था मेकअप, आर्टिस्ट ने वीडियो शेयर कर ट्रोलर्स को दिया मुंहतोड़ जवाब

21 नवंबर 2019

उद्धव ठाकरे-शरद पवार-सोनिया गांधी (फाइल फोटो)
India News

देर रात पवार से मिले उद्धव, शिवसेना-कांग्रेस-एनसीपी सरकार लगभग तय, एलान आज

महाराष्ट्र में शिवसेना और कांग्रेस-एनसीपी की मिलीजुली सरकार बनना लगभग तय है। सरकार के गठन को लेकर दिल्ली में पिछले चार दिनों से सियासी सरगर्मियों के बाद शुक्रवार को मुंबई में तीनों दलों की बैठक में फैसले का औपचारिक एलान हो सकता है।

22 नवंबर 2019

Narada Case : Special CBI court granted bail to suspended IPS SMH Mirza
India News

नारदा मामले में निलंबित आईपीएस मिर्जा को सीबीआई की अदालत ने दी जमानत

22 नवंबर 2019

जस्टिस एसए बोबड़े (फाइल फोटो)
India News

सेवानिवृत्ति की उम्र बढ़ाई जाए तो जज काम करने के लिए तैयार : सीजेआई बोबडे

22 नवंबर 2019

ED seizes six land properties in Jammu and Kashmir related Terror funding
India News

टेरर फंडिंग: ईडी ने जम्मू-कश्मीर की छह भू-संपत्तियों को कब्जे में लिया

22 नवंबर 2019

सांकेतिक तस्वीर
India News

फर्जी खबराें का स्रोत पता करने के लिए आईटी नियम लागू करेगी सरकार

22 नवंबर 2019

केंद्रीय मंत्री नितिन गडकरी
India News

एक दिसंबर तक मुफ्त मिलेगा फास्टैग, केंद्र सरकार ने किया एलान 

22 नवंबर 2019

विदेश मंत्रालय के प्रवक्ता रवीश कुमार
India News

दोनों गिरफ्तार भारतीयों को सही सलामत रिहा करे पाकिस्तान : विदेश मंत्रालय

22 नवंबर 2019

Police at ashram of Nithyananda
India News

देश छोड़कर फरार हुआ विवादित बाबा नित्यानंद, बच्चों के अपहरण का है आरोप

22 नवंबर 2019

hema malini
India News

संसद में गूंजा मथुरा-वृंदावन के बंदरों का मुद्दा, सांसद हेमामालिनी ने की सफारी बनाने की मांग

22 नवंबर 2019

उद्धव ठाकरे-शरद पवार-सोनिया गांधी (फाइल फोटो)
India News

महाराष्ट्र: कांग्रेस हुई तैयार, शिवसेना को समर्थन देकर एनसीपी के साथ बनाएगी सरकार

21 नवंबर 2019

नहीं हुई धोनी की वापसी, वेस्टइंडीज के खिलाफ टी20 और वनडे सीरीज के लिए हुआ टीम इंडिया का ऐलान

वेस्टइंडीज के खिलाफ टी-20 और वनडे सीरीज के लिए भारतीय टीम का ऐलान कर दिया है। बांग्लादेश के बाद टीम इंडिया एक और घरेलू सीरीज के लिए तैयार है। महेंद्र सिंह धोनी को टीम में शामिल नहीं किया गया है।

21 नवंबर 2019

दिल्ली 1:25

दिल्ली: नियमित होने पर 1797 कॉलोनियों के लोगों के लिए क्या-क्या बदल जाएगा ?

21 नवंबर 2019

हेमा मालिनी 1:26

हेमामालिनी ने संसद में उठाया बंदरों का मुद्दा, सरकार से सफारी की मांग

21 नवंबर 2019

सांड की आंख 4:47

'सांड की आंख' से खुश हैं तापसी पन्नू और भूमि पेडनेकर, ऐसे किया खुशी का इजहार

21 नवंबर 2019

कानपुर 1:58

कानपुर: सोलर लालटेन से गांवों को रोशन करती नूरजहां को मदद की आस

21 नवंबर 2019

घर के अंदर से कोबरा का रेस्क्यू
India News

क्लासरूम में सांप के काटने से बच्ची की मौत, शिक्षक निलंबित, राहुल ने सीएम को लिखा खत

21 नवंबर 2019

Congress leader threatens over fees hike in JNU, said withdraw fees otherwise bear the consequences
India News

मां वैष्णो के दरबार से कांग्रेस नेता ने दी धमकी- फीस वृद्धि वापस लें नहीं तो भुगतना होगा अंजाम

21 नवंबर 2019

प्रधानमंत्री नरेंद्र मोदी
India News

प्रश्नकाल के दौरान संसद में कैबिनेट मंत्रियों की गैरमौजूदगी से पीएम मोदी नाराज

21 नवंबर 2019

जेएनयू
India News

विवादों के इतर जेएनयू की है खास पहचान, सपनों की उड़ान को यहां मिलते हैं पंख

21 नवंबर 2019

लेफ्टिनेंट शिवांगी (फाइल फोटो)
India News

नौसेना की पहली महिला पायलट लेफ्टिनेंट शिवांगी 2 दिसंबर को संभालेंगी कमान

21 नवंबर 2019

रवि शंकर प्रसाद
India News

रवि शंकर प्रसाद का दावा : मोदी सरकार में घुसने की हिम्मत नहीं कर पा रहे हैं बिचौलिए

21 नवंबर 2019

