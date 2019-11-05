आम आदमी पार्टी को राहत, राष्ट्रपति कोविंद ने 11 विधायकों को अयोग्य ठहराए जाने वाली याचिका खारिज की

The president took the decision on Election Commission's observation that holding the office of co-chairperson of a District Disaster Management Authority does not attract disqualification as MLA as there is no remuneration by way of salary or allowances. 2/2 https://t.co/NRO7KyQnvL— ANI (@ANI) November 5, 2019
महाराष्ट्र में सरकार बनाने के लिए भाजपा और शिवसेना की तरफ से तमाम कोशिशें जारी है। वहीं, दूसरी तरफ खबर आ रही है कि एनसीपी और शिवसेना साथ मिलकर सरकार बना सकते हैं और कांग्रेस की तरफ से उन्हें बाहर से समर्थन दिया जाएगा।
5 नवंबर 2019