आम आदमी पार्टी को राहत, राष्ट्रपति कोविंद ने 11 विधायकों को अयोग्य ठहराए जाने वाली याचिका खारिज की

न्यूज डेस्क, अमर उजाला, नई दिल्ली Updated Tue, 05 Nov 2019 10:08 PM IST
आम आदमी पार्टी (आप) को बड़ी राहत मिली है। राष्ट्रपति रामनाथ कोविंद ने आप के 11 विधायकों को अयोग्य ठहराए जाने की मांग करने वाली याचिका को खारिज कर दिया है। राष्ट्रपति कोविंद के पास यह याचिका जिला आपदा प्रबंधन प्राधिकरण में लाभ का पद मामले में दायर की गई थी। राष्ट्रपति ने इस याचिका को चुनाव आयोग की सलाह के आधार पर खारिज किया है।  
मार्च 2017 में विवेक गर्ग नाम के एक व्यक्ति ने राष्ट्रपति रामनाथ कोविंद के पास ये याचिका दी थी। विवेक ने लाभ का पद मामले में आप के 11 विधायकों को अयोग्य घोषित करने की मांग की थी। इनमें दिल्ली के परिवहन मंत्री कैलाश गहलोत का भी नाम शामिल है। इसके बाद ये मामला चुनाव आयोग के पास सलाह के लिए भेज दिया गया था।





 
