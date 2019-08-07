शहर चुनें

राष्ट्रपति ने अनुच्छेद 370 के प्रावधानों को निरस्त करने की दी मंजूरी

न्यूज डेस्क, अमर उजाला, नई दिल्ली Updated Wed, 07 Aug 2019 10:03 AM IST
Ram Nath Kovind
Ram Nath Kovind - फोटो : social media
राष्ट्रपति राम नाम कोविंद ने जम्मू-कश्मीर को विशेष राज्य का दर्जा देने वाले अनुच्छेद 370 के प्रावधानों को निरस्त करने की घोषणा की है।
दोनों सदन में प्रस्ताव के पारित होने के बाद राष्ट्रपति ने यह घोषणा की।

आधिकारिक अधिसूचना में कहा गया, ‘भारत के संविधान के अनुच्छेद 370 के खंड 1 के साथ पठित अनुच्छेद 370 के खंड 3 द्वारा प्रदत्त शक्तियों का उपयोग करते हुए राष्ट्रपति संसद की सिफारिश पर यह घोषणा करते हैं कि छह अगस्त 2019 से उक्त अनुच्छेद के सभी खंड लागू नहीं होंगे... सिवाय खंड 1 के।’
ram nath kovind president of india article 370 repeal article 370 jammu and kashmir special status abolished राम नाथ कोविंद अनुच्छेद 370
