कठुआ केस: जावडे़कर बोले- 2 मंत्रियों ने दिया इस्तीफा, राहुल कब करेंगें कांग्रेस नेता पर कार्रवाई?

Our 2 ministers resigned,but Congress state chief Ghulam Mir said the same so why no action against him by Rahul ji?Jammu Bar Association chief was polling agent of GN Azad. Azad ji has no responsibility? He should apologize to nation: Prakash Javadekar,Union Minister #KathuaCase pic.twitter.com/Eh5SpQGsUj— ANI (@ANI) April 15, 2018
Yesterday I saw on a channel that on Sri Ram Navmi some saffron clad ppl gathered outside a Delhi Mosque with swords&raised inciting slogans,later it was revealed that they belonged to AAP. It is a clear attempt to vitiate atmosphere: Prakash Javadekar, Union Minister pic.twitter.com/PIKxN6zJNH— ANI (@ANI) April 15, 2018
रहें हर खबर से अपडेट, डाउनलोड करें Android Hindi News apps, iOS Hindi News apps और Amarujala Hindi News apps अपने मोबाइल पे|
Get all India News in Hindi related to live update of politics, sports, entertainment, technology and education etc. Stay updated with us for all breaking news from India News and more news in Hindi.
कांग्रेस प्रदेश अध्यक्ष दिनेश गुंडूराव द्वारा योगी पर की गई टिप्पणी की वजह से भाजपा ने चुनाव आयोग से उनकी शिकायत की है।
15 अप्रैल 2018