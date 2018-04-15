शहर चुनें

अपना शहर चुनें

Hindi News ›   India News ›   Prakash Javadekar Said, Our 2 ministers resigned but Ghulam Mir said the same

कठुआ केस: जावडे़कर बोले- 2 मंत्रियों ने दिया इस्तीफा, राहुल कब करेंगें कांग्रेस नेता पर कार्रवाई?

न्यूज डेस्क, अमर उजाला, नई दिल्ली Updated Sun, 15 Apr 2018 02:49 PM IST
Prakash Javadekar Said, Our 2 ministers resigned but Ghulam Mir said the same
जम्मू-कश्मीर के कठुआ में 8 साल की बच्ची के साथ हुई दर्दनाक घटना पर केंद्रीय मंत्री प्रकाश जावड़ेकर ने बयान दिया है। उन्होंने कहा कि हमारे दो मंत्रियों ने इस्तीफा दे दिया है लेकिन कांग्रेस के प्रदेश अध्यक्ष गुलाम मीर के बयान लगातार जारी हैं।
जावड़ेकर ने कहा कि कांग्रेस अध्यक्ष राहुल गांधी के द्वारा गुलाम मीर पर कार्रवाई क्यों नहीं की जा रही है। उन्होंने कहा कि जम्मू बार एसोसिएशन चीफ जीएन आजाद के पोलिंग एजेंट थे, आजाद के पास क्या कोई जिम्मेदारी नहीं है? उन्हें देश से माफी मांगना चाहिए।  

जावड़ेकर ने कहा कि कल उन्होंने एक चैनल पर देखा कि रामनवमी पर कुछ लोग भगवा कपड़ों में तलवार के साथ दिल्ली मस्जिद के बाहर जमा हुए थे और उन्होंने भड़काऊ नारे लगाए। बाद में पता लगा कि ये लोग आम आदमी पार्टी से थे। माहौल को बिगाड़ने की कोशिश की जा रही है। 

आपको बता दें कि कांग्रेस नेता गुलाम मीर ने कठुआ केस पर कहा था कि इस घटना के असली आरोपी बाहर हैं और उन्हें बचाया जा रहा है। हालांकि उन्होंने यह भी कहा था कि जिन पर आरोप लगे हैं, वह भी निर्दोष नहीं हैं। 
   


RELATED

prakash javadekar rahul gandhi congress bjp

रहें हर खबर से अपडेट, डाउनलोड करें Android Hindi News apps, iOS Hindi News apps और Amarujala Hindi News apps अपने मोबाइल पे|
Get all India News in Hindi related to live update of politics, sports, entertainment, technology and education etc. Stay updated with us for all breaking news from India News and more news in Hindi.

Spotlight

Raveena and Papon
Bollywood

पापोन के सपोर्ट में उतरीं बॉलीवुड की टॉप एक्ट्रेस, पहले किसिंग मामले पर किया था विरोध

15 अप्रैल 2018

Khichdi
Television

पहले ही दिन सुपरहिट रही 'खिचड़ी', यूजर्स बोले - 'कपिल शर्मा के शो से हर मामले में है बेहतर'

15 अप्रैल 2018

saina nehwal won gold in commonwealth games biopic on floor this year
Bollywood

कॉमनवेल्थ में गोल्ड जीतने वालीं साइना नेहवाल पर बन रही बायोपिक, सितंबर से शुरू होगी शूटिंग

15 अप्रैल 2018

Agastya Nanda
Bollywood

बॉलीवुड में एंट्री करने को तैयार बच्चन परिवार का ये स्टार किड, 5 नए चेहरे भी जल्द करेंगे डेब्यू

15 अप्रैल 2018

Recruitment to 240 posts in Hindustan Aeronautics Limited for the Engineering Graduate Apprentice
Other Jobs

इंटरव्यू के जरिए सीधे भर्ती, बेरोजगार युवाओं के लिए अच्छी खबर

15 अप्रैल 2018

फाइल फोटो
Other Jobs

12वीं पास युवाओं के लिए अच्छी खबर, VIJAYA BANK में नौकरी का शानदार मौका

15 अप्रैल 2018

बॉबी देओल
Bollywood

'रेस3' की शूटिंग के दौरान सलमान खान के और करीब आए बॉबी देओल, सेट पर सामने आया सबूत

15 अप्रैल 2018

Anjana Singh will seen in bhojpuri film Munna Mawali with pramod premi
Bollywood

भोजपुरी फिल्मों की 'हॉट केक' नाम से मशहूर अंजना सिंह अब बनेंगी 'मेनका', लूटेंगी दर्शकों का दिल

15 अप्रैल 2018

Khesari Lal Yadav and Ritu Singh song Tempu Se Jaali has been viral
Bollywood

खेसारीलाल यादव और ऋतु सिंह के डांस ने सोशल मीडिया पर मचाया धमाल, लाखों लोगों ने किया पसंद

15 अप्रैल 2018

शाहरुख खान
Bollywood

ट्रैफिक से बचने के लिए प्राइवेट चॉपर से सेट पर जा रहे शाहरुख खान, ढाई घंटे के खर्च होते हैं 1.5 लाख

15 अप्रैल 2018

Most Read

भाजपा विरोध प्रदर्शन
India News

योगी के खिलाफ विवादित बयान देने वाले कांग्रेसी नेता के खिलाफ भाजपा ने किया विरोध प्रदर्शन

कांग्रेस प्रदेश अध्यक्ष दिनेश गुंडूराव द्वारा योगी पर की गई टिप्पणी की वजह से भाजपा ने चुनाव आयोग से उनकी शिकायत की है।

15 अप्रैल 2018

प्रतीकात्मक तस्वीर
India News

कठुआ रेप पीड़िता की मां बोलीं- घास के मैदानों में नहीं करता जाने का मन, वो उसकी पसंदीदा जगह थी

15 अप्रैल 2018

A village in Maharashtra Amravati got electrified after 70 years of independence
India News

इस गांव में आजादी के 70 सालों बाद पहुंची बिजली, ग्रामीण बोले- अब अंधेरे से नहीं लगेगा डर

15 अप्रैल 2018

आसिफा का परिवार
India News

कठुआ गैंगरेप: पिता ने कहा- केवल मैंने नहीं, हिंदुस्तान ने अपनी बेटी खो दी

15 अप्रैल 2018

प्रतीकात्मक तस्वीर
India News

क्या ब्रह्मोस को भी मिलेगा प्रेशराइज्ड गैस मिसाइल कंटेनर?

15 अप्रैल 2018

नीट परीक्षा
India News

इस साल भी 20 प्रतिशत लाने वालों की होगी एमबीबीएस में सीट पक्की

15 अप्रैल 2018

Allahabad high court collegium supreme court 33 advocates pmo law ministry 
India News

जजों की नियुक्ति पर उठे सवाल, इलाहाबाद HC की सिफारिश पर लगा पक्षपात का आरोप

15 अप्रैल 2018

Uttar Pradesh: Man arrested for doing obscenity with 7 years child in maharajganj
India News

7 साल की मासूम के साथ 65 साल के बुजुर्ग ने की हैवानियत, VIDEO देख खून खौल उठेगा

14 अप्रैल 2018

भारत-ब्रिटेन
India News

एक-जैसी हो सकती हैं ब्रिटेन और भारत की डिग्रियां, मोदी के दौरे पर हो सकता है समझौता

15 अप्रैल 2018

doctors
India News

झोलाछाप डॉक्टरों के लिए बुरी खबर, बिना डिग्री के पारंपरिक इलाज करने वालों की प्रैक्टिस पर रोक

15 अप्रैल 2018

Related Videos

VIDEO: IAS टॉपर टीना डाबी और अतहर के ग्रैंड रिसेप्शन में पहुंचे ये बड़े नेता

यूपीएससी 2015 की टॉपर टीना डाबी ने हाल ही में पहलगाम में सेकेंड टॉपर अतहर आमिर खान से शादी रचाई। इसके बाद दोनों का वेडिंग रिसेप्शन दिल्ली में हुआ जिसमें कई राजनेता शामिल हुए।

15 अप्रैल 2018

मेनका गांधी 1:08

VIDEO: रेप आरोपियों के लिए मेनका गांधी ने कही ये बड़ी बात

15 अप्रैल 2018

Pm Modi 3:04

PM मोदी दी देश को ‘आयुष्मान योजना’ की सौगात, ऐसे मिलेगा आपको फायदा

15 अप्रैल 2018

bulb 2:01

आजादी के 70 बरस बाद इस गांव में पहली बार पहुंची बिजली

14 अप्रैल 2018

एयर फोर्स 1:05

VIDEO: कुछ इस तरह उड़ते विमान में ईंधन भरती है भारतीय वायुसेना

14 अप्रैल 2018

Recommended

HRD ministry released NIRF rankings 2018 IISc Bangalore best university in India 
India News

IISC बंगलूरू देश की सबसे टॉप यूनिवर्सिटी, मिरांडा हाउस नंबर वन कॉलेज, देखें पूरी लिस्ट

4 अप्रैल 2018

CBSE paper leak: Principal said, 15 CCTV cameras in the school was not working
India News

CBSE पेपर लीक: 15 सीसीटीवी कैमरों में नहीं मिला कोई रिकॉर्ड, आज होगी अधिकारी से पूछताछ

3 अप्रैल 2018

CBSE paper leak: Surjewala Said, Without removing Prakash Javadekar investigation is impossible
India News

CBSE पेपर लीक: सुरजेवाला बोले- जावड़ेकर को पद से हटाए बिना संभव नहीं निष्पक्ष जांच

29 मार्च 2018

प्रकाश जावड़ेकर
India News

CBSE पेपर लीक पर बोले जावड़ेकर- मैं भी एक पिता हूं रातभर सो नहीं पाया, सिस्टम में करेंगे सुधार

29 मार्च 2018

HRD Ministry: Government will take these steps to stop question papers to leak
India News

लीक ना हों Question Papers इसलिए सरकार उठाएगी अब ये कदम

28 मार्च 2018

Prakash Javadekar
Education

NCERT के सिलेबस में बदलाव, केंद्रीय मानव संसाधन विकास मंत्री ने मांगे सुझाव

6 मार्च 2018

आज का मुद्दा
View more polls

अमर उजाला ऐप चुनें

सबसे तेज अनुभव के लिए

क्लिक करें Add to Home Screen
  • Downloads

Follow Us

Today's e-Paper

News From Indian States

Sports News

Lifestyle

Entertainment News

Latest News
E-Paper
Read the latest and breaking Hindi news on amarujala.com. Get live Hindi news about India and the World from politics, sports, bollywood, business, cities, lifestyle, astrology, spirituality, jobs and much more. Register with amarujala.com to get all the latest Hindi news updates as they happen.

Other Properties:

© 2017-18 Amar Ujala Publications Ltd.