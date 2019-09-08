मोदी सरकार 2.0 के 100 दिन पूरे, प्रकाश जावड़ेकर ने गिनाईं उपलब्धियां

Union Minister P Javadekar on 100 days of 2nd term of BJP Govt: The biggest decision taken was regarding Article 370,35A, & formation of Union Territory of Jammu & Kashmir and Ladakh. It's been 35 days & only a few minor incidents have taken place. Situation returning to normalcy pic.twitter.com/HxeS2OtwUq— ANI (@ANI) September 8, 2019
चंद्रयान से जुड़ी एक बड़ी जानकारी इसरो प्रमुख के. सिवन ने दी है। उन्होने बताया की विक्रम लैंडर को खोज निकाला गया है। लेकिन अभी संपर्क नहीं हो पा रहा है। देखिए ये रिपोर्ट
8 सितंबर 2019