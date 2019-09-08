शहर चुनें

Prakash Javadekar on 100 days of BJP Govt says biggest decision was scrapping article 370

मोदी सरकार 2.0 के 100 दिन पूरे, प्रकाश जावड़ेकर ने गिनाईं उपलब्धियां

न्यूज डेस्क, अमर उजाला, नई दिल्ली Updated Sun, 08 Sep 2019 03:11 PM IST
केंद्रीय मंत्री प्रकाश जावड़ेकर (फाइल फोटो)
केंद्रीय मंत्री प्रकाश जावड़ेकर (फाइल फोटो) - फोटो : ANI
मोदी सरकार के दूसरे कार्यकाल के रविवार को 100 दिन पूरे हो गए हैं। इस मौके पर पर्यावरण, वन और जलवायु परिवर्तन मंत्री प्रकाश जावड़ेकर ने केंद्र सरकार की उपलब्धियां गिनाई हैं। उन्होंने कहा, 'सरकार द्वारा लिया गया सबसे बड़ा फैसला  अनुच्छेद 370, 35ए, जम्मू-कश्मीर और लद्दाख को केंद्र शासित प्रदेश बनाने का था। इसे 35 दिन बीत चुके हैं और कुछ मामूली घटनाओं को छोड़कर कुछ नहीं हुआ है। घाटी की परिस्थिति सामान्य हो रही है।'
prakash javadekar modi government article 370 jammu kashmir union territory प्रकाश जावड़ेकर अनुच्छेद 370
Get all India News in Hindi related to live update of politics, sports, entertainment, technology and education etc. Stay updated with us for all breaking news from India News and more news in Hindi.

