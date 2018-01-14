Download App
pongal festival: jallikattu organised in Tamil Nadu Madurai

दक्षिण भारत में पोंगल फेस्टिवल की धूम, तमिलनाडु में जल्लीकट्टू का आयोजन

न्यूज डेस्क, अमर उजाला, मदुरै Updated Sun, 14 Jan 2018 10:01 AM IST
pongal festival: jallikattu organised in Tamil Nadu Madurai
विवादों में रहने वाले खेल जल्लीकट्टू खेल का आयोजन तमिलनाडु के मदुरै में किया गया है। दक्षिण भारत में मनाए जाने वाले पोंगल त्योहार पर फसलों की कटाई को दौरान जल्लीकट्टू का आयोजन किया जाता है। दरअसल, जानलेवा माहौल बन जाने के चलते ये खेल अक्सर विवादों में रहा है। 

इससे पहले सुप्रीम कोर्ट इस खेल पर रोक भी लगा चुका है और तमिलनाडु सरकार को नोटिस भी जारी किया गया। सुप्रीम कोर्ट ने पिछले साल राज्य सरकार से नाराजगी जताते हुए कहा था कि आदेश का पालन क्यों नहीं किया गया? साथ ही कानून व्यवस्था ठीक न रख पाने पर फटकार भी लगाई। पिछले साल फरवरी में हुए जल्लीकट्टू में 900 से ज्यादा सांडो और 1200 से ज्यादा प्रतिभागियों ने हिस्सा लिया था।





गौरतलब है कि कोर्ट ने 2014 में इस जानलेवा खेल को सांडों पर अत्याचार करार देते हुए इस पर रोक लगा दी थी। उल्लेखनीय है कि पिछले हफ्ते जानवरों के लिए काम करने वाली संस्‍था ने कोर्ट से तमिलनाडु सरकार के विधानसभा में जल्‍लीकट्टू को लेकर बिल पास किए जाने की वैधता पर रोक लगाने की अपील की थी।
