Politics on EU MPs visit to Kashmir, Subramanian Swamy raises questions

ईयू सांसदों के कश्मीर दौरे पर सियासत तेज, अब भाजपा सांसद ने भी उठाए सवाल

न्यूज डेस्क, अमर उजाला, नई दिल्ली Updated Tue, 29 Oct 2019 10:49 AM IST
पीएम मोदी के साथ ईयू सांसदों का प्रतिनिधिमंडल
पीएम मोदी के साथ ईयू सांसदों का प्रतिनिधिमंडल - फोटो : PTI
जम्मू-कश्मीर जा रहे यूरोपीय यूनियन के 28 सांसदों के प्रतिनिधिमंडल के दौरे से पहले दिल्ली सहित घाटी में भी सियासी सरगर्मी तेज हो गई है। भाजपा सासंद सुब्रह्मण्यम स्वामी ने भी इसे लेकर अपनी सरकार पर निशान साधा है।
स्वामी ने कहा कि मैं हैरान हूं कि विदेश मंत्रालय ने यूरोपीय यूनियन के सांसदों के निजी दौरे की व्यवस्था की है। यह आधिकारिक दौरा नहीं है। यह हमारी नीति के खिलाफ है। सरकार को तुरंत यह दौरा रद्द कर देना चाहिए।
 

कांग्रेस नेता राहुल गांधी ने कहा कि जम्मू और कश्मीर के दौरे पर जाने के लिए यूरोप के सांसदों का स्वागत किया जाता है, जबकि भारतीय सांसदों के प्रवेश पर प्रतिबंध लगा दिया जाता है। इसमें बहुत कुछ गलत है।



कांग्रेस महासचिव प्रियंका गांधी ने भी ईयू सांसदों के कश्मीर दौरे को लेकर मोदी सरकार पर निशाना साधा। उन्होंनें ट्वीट करते हुए लिखा कि कश्मीर में यूरोपियन सांसदों को सैर-सपाटा और हस्तक्षेप की इजाजत लेकिन भारतीय सांसदों और नेताओं को पहुंचते ही हवाई अड्डे से वापस भेजा गया! बड़ा अनोखा राष्ट्रवाद है यह।

वहीं कांग्रेस ने मोदी सरकार पर निशाना साधते हुए कहा कि जम्मू-कश्मीर आंतरिक मामला है। अगर पीएम नरेंद्र मोदी विदेशी नेताओं को अतिथि के तौर पर कश्मीर दौरा करवा सकते हैं तो अपने देश के विपक्षी नेताओं से सौतेला व्यवहार क्यों, उनके जाने पर पाबंदी क्यों?
 

कांग्रेस के वरिष्ठ नेता जयराम रमेश ने ट्वीट किया, जब भारतीय नेताओं को जम्मू-कश्मीर के लोगों से मिलने से रोका जा रहा है तो सीना ठोककर राष्ट्रवाद की बात करने वालों ने क्या सोचकर यूरोपीय नेताओं को जम्मू-कश्मीर जाने की इजाजत दी। यह सीधे-सीधे भारत की अपनी संसद और हमारे लोकतंत्र का अपमान है।
 
 
कांग्रेस नेता और गृह मामलों की संसदीय स्थायी समिति (आरएस) के अध्यक्ष आनंद शर्मा ने भी भाजपा को आड़े आथ लिया। आनंद शर्मा ने कहा, यह भारतीय संसद की संप्रभुता का अपमान है। सरकार को जवाब देना चाहिए कि उसने संसदीय विशेषाधिकारों का उल्लंघन क्यों किया, समिति को इस बारे में कोई जानकारी नहीं दी गई।
 
jammu and kashmir article 370 eu mps kashmir rahul gandhi
29 अक्टूबर 2019

स्वामीनारायण मंदिर 1:32

सूरत के स्वामीनारायण मंदिर में 3500 तरह का श्रद्धालुओं ने लगाया भोग

28 अक्टूबर 2019

CONCEPT 4:08

जो चाय है आज हर घर की खास, गलती से हुआ था उसका आविष्कार

28 अक्टूबर 2019

बगदादी 2:19

बगदादी रिसर्च स्कॉलर और स्टार फुटबॉलर से कैसे बना आतंकी संगठन का सरगना

28 अक्टूबर 2019

