राहुल गांधी ने फिर कसा PM मोदी पर तंज, कहा- एक और किताब लिखनी चाहिए

#CBSEPaperLeak is not the only paper leak. The #SSCscam was another major concern. If the government does not take accountability for its wrongdoings, then who will?: Kapil Sibal, Congress pic.twitter.com/AN7tJ6yTfU

It's the failure of Govt, without accepting it, why do they want students to re-appear for exam? I request to the parents throughout the country, don't let your child sit for re-examination in any condition: Raj Thackeray #CBSEPaperLeak pic.twitter.com/2FGlVxXfDF