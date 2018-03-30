राहुल गांधी ने फिर कसा PM मोदी पर तंज, कहा- एक और किताब लिखनी चाहिए

PM wrote Exam Warriors, a book to teach students stress relief during exams.Next up: Exam Warriors 2, a book to teach students & parents stress relief, once their lives are destroyed due to leaked exam papers. pic.twitter.com/YmSiY0w46b — Rahul Gandhi (@RahulGandhi) March 30, 2018
#CBSEPaperLeak is not the only paper leak. The #SSCscam was another major concern. If the government does not take accountability for its wrongdoings, then who will?: Kapil Sibal, Congress pic.twitter.com/AN7tJ6yTfU— ANI (@ANI) March 30, 2018
It's the failure of Govt, without accepting it, why do they want students to re-appear for exam? I request to the parents throughout the country, don't let your child sit for re-examination in any condition: Raj Thackeray #CBSEPaperLeak pic.twitter.com/2FGlVxXfDF— ANI (@ANI) March 30, 2018
रहें हर खबर से अपडेट, डाउनलोड करें Android Hindi News apps, iOS Hindi News apps और Amarujala Hindi News apps अपने मोबाइल पे|
Get all India News in Hindi related to live update of politics, sports, entertainment, technology and education etc. Stay updated with us for all breaking news from India News and more news in Hindi.
अमित शाह यहां चुनाव के मद्देनजर अपना भाषण दे रहे थे कि तभी कुछ विरोधियों ने हेगड़े के बयान के खिलाफ नारेबाजी शुरू कर दी।
30 मार्च 2018