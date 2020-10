पुलिस स्मारक दिवस : गृह मंत्री अमित शाह समेत इन मुख्यमंत्रियों ने शहीद पुलिस कर्मियों को किया याद

#WATCH Delhi: Union Home Minister Amit Shah pays tribute to the police personnel who lost their lives in the line of duty, at National Police Memorial on #PoliceCommemorationDay2020 today. pic.twitter.com/Cd8Na04oNg

Lucknow: Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath pays tribute to the police personnel on #PoliceCommemorationDay2020 today.



"I pay my homage to those 9 police personnel of UP Police who lost their lives in the line of duty during 2019-20. Their sacrifice inspires everyone," says UP CM pic.twitter.com/wsL2QhHPhH