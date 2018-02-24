शहर चुनें

अपना शहर चुनें

Home ›   India News ›   PNB Fraud: Nirav Modi & Mehul Choksi passports revoked by Modi government

PNB घोटाला: नीरव मोदी और मेहुल चोकसी पर सरकार की बड़ी कार्रवाई, पासपोर्ट किए रद्द

न्यूज डेस्क, अमर उजाला, नई दिल्ली Updated Sat, 24 Feb 2018 05:08 PM IST
PNB Fraud: Nirav Modi & Mehul Choksi passports revoked by Modi government
केंद्र सरकार ने पीएनबी घोटाला मामले में हीरा कारोबारी नीरव मोदी पर कड़ा एक्शन लिया है। सरकार ने नीरव का पासपोर्ट रद्द कर दिया है। न्यूज एजेंसी एएनआई के मुताबिक, सरकार ने गीतांजलि जेम्स के मालिक मेहुल चोकसी का भी पासपोर्ट रद्द कर दिया है।
 



मालूम हो कि देश के दूसरे सबसे बड़े सरकारी बैंक पीएनबी में हुई 11,400 करोड़ रुपये की धोखाधड़ी के बाद नीरव मोदी देश छोड़कर फरार है।

रहें हर खबर से अपडेट, डाउनलोड करें Android Hindi News App, iOS Hindi News App और Amarujala Hindi News APP अपने मोबाइल पे|
Get all India News in Hindi related to live update of politics, sports, entertainment, technology and education etc. Stay updated with us for all breaking news from India News and more news in Hindi.

Spotlight

Bigg Boss 7 Contestant Sofia Hayat Expecting First Baby With Husband Vlad Stanescu
Television

मां बनने वाली है Bigg Boss की यह कंटेस्टेंट, इंस्टाग्राम पर खास अंदाज में दी 'गुड न्यूज'

24 फरवरी 2018

Do you know the snap fingers is very dangerous
Weird Stories

क्या उंगलियां चटकाना भी होता है खतरनाक, जानिए इस सवाल का जवाब

24 फरवरी 2018

Ranveer Singh feels Padmaavat will be remembered for a long time, it has timeless quality
Bollywood

रणवीर सिंह के दिल से निकली आवाज, 'पद्मावत' को लंबे समय तक रखा जाएगा याद

24 फरवरी 2018

Actress Shama Sikander To Play Double Role In Home Production Web Series Ab Dil Ki Sunn
Television

टीवी की यह हॉट एक्ट्रेस 56 साल की महिला के रोल में आएगी नजर, निभा चुकी है कई बोल्ड किरदार

24 फरवरी 2018

Minor girl released video over papon controversy
Bollywood

अब खुद सामने आई नाबालिग लड़की, सिंगर पापोन केस में VIDEO शेयर कर खोल दी सच्चाई

24 फरवरी 2018

Rani Mukerji to host screening of her film hichki for real life teachers
Bollywood

रील लाइफ टीचर रानी मुखर्जी ने इन खास लोगों के लिए रखी 'हिचकी' की स्क्रीनिंग

24 फरवरी 2018

Ranbir Kapoor And Alia Bhatt Starrer Film Brahmastra Logo Leaked
Bollywood

रणबीर-आलिया की फिल्म 'ब्रह्मास्त्र' का लोगो Leak, विदेश में ऐसे हुआ खुलासा

24 फरवरी 2018

Sanjay Leela Bhansali these 5 Bollywood films become the most successful on box office
Bollywood

ये हैं वो 5 फिल्में जिन्होंने संजय लीला भंसाली को बनाया बॉलीवुड का दिग्गज डायरेक्टर

24 फरवरी 2018

twinkle khanna trolled on instagram canadian prime minister
Bollywood

कनाडाई पीएम को लेकर ट्विंकल खन्ना ने किया ऐसा पोस्ट करना पड़ा डिलीट, हो गईं ट्रोल

24 फरवरी 2018

Rani Mukerji calls husband Aditya Chopra a loser to not sign her in his films
Bollywood

पति आदित्य चोपड़ा को रानी मुखर्जी ने कह दिया 'लूजर', वजह आप भी जानें...

24 फरवरी 2018

Most Read

11 year old boy lodged complaint against his father for continue torturing him
India News

पिता की प्रताड़ना से तंग आकर 11 साल के बच्चे ने किया केस, गिरफ्तार

पिता की प्रताड़ना से तंग आकर 11 साल के बच्चे ने पुलिस में शिकायत दर्ज करवाई है। जिसके बाद पुलिस ने पिता को गिरफ्तार कर लिया है।

24 फरवरी 2018

PNB Scam accussed mehul choksi wrote letter to their employee
India News

PNB फ्रॉड केस: भांजे के बाद मामा ने कर्मचारियों से कहा, नौकरी ढूंढ लो

24 फरवरी 2018

blame game on pnb scam arun jaitley and kapil sibal on the board
India News

जेटली बोले- फ्रॉड रोकने के लिए तीसरी आंख खोलें रेगुलेटर्स, सिब्बल ने पूछा- नेता क्या करेंगे?

24 फरवरी 2018

ED attaches 21 immovable properties of nirav modi worth Rs 523 crore
India News

नीरव मोदी के खिलाफ जारी है छापेमारी का सिलसिला, 523 करोड़ की 21 संपत्ति जब्त

24 फरवरी 2018

PM narendra modi at the launch of various development projects in Daman and Diu
India News

पीएम मोदी ने दमन-दीव को बताया दूसरी दिल्ली, कई विकास योजनाओं का किया शुभारंभ

24 फरवरी 2018

Jignesh Mevani is having threat to its safety after whatsapp chat goes viral
India News

गुजरात पुलिस की WhatsApp चैट वायरल, जिग्नेश मेवानी ने जताई एनकाउंटर की आशंका

24 फरवरी 2018

IAF Chopper Crash: Social Media is saluting the lady army officer for showing epitome courage
India News

IAF हेलिकॉप्टर क्रैश: नवजात को लेकर पति को अंतिम सलामी देने वाली इस अधिकारी की हो रही तारीफ

24 फरवरी 2018

love, betrayal and revenge: afghan man tracks down his missing wife and children
India News

प्यार, धोखा और बदला: दगाबाज पत्नी को अफगानी पति ने दो साल बाद ढंढ निकाला

24 फरवरी 2018

Central Government moves to attach all Property accused of PNB bank Scam
India News

PNB फ्रॉड: 11,400 करोड़ की उगाही के लिए आरोपियों की सारी संपत्ति जब्त करेगी सरकार

24 फरवरी 2018

More then 60 students caught red handed in bjp leader house with exam answers sheets in UP
India News

भाजपा नेता के घर में UP बोर्ड परीक्षा की कॉपी लिखते 62 पकड़े गए

23 फरवरी 2018

Related Videos

तमिलनाडु में ‘अम्मा’ के इस सपने को सच किया पीएम मोदी ने

तमिलनाडु में सरकार दोपहिया वाहन खरीदने के लिए कामकाजी महिलाओं को 50 फीसदी सब्सिडी देने जा रही है। राज्य की एआईएडीएमके सरकार की महत्वाकांक्षी योजनाओं में शुमार इस योजना का आगाज शनिवार को प्रधानमंत्री नरेंद्र मोदी के हाथों चेन्नई में होना है।

24 फरवरी 2018

FATA to be put on Pakistan IN grey list for terror funding 2:23

टेरर फंडिंग कर ग्रे लिस्ट में आया पाकिस्तान, भीख मांगने पर होगा मजबूर

24 फरवरी 2018

SINGER PAPON KISSES A MINOR GIRL ON FACEBOOK LIVE, VIDEO GOES VIRAL, FIR REGISTERED 3:04

VIDEO: सिंगर पॉपोन ने किया नाबालिग को KISS, पॉक्सो के तहत मामला दर्ज

24 फरवरी 2018

AFTER PAPON VIRAL VIDEO OF KISSING A GIRL PARENTS AND KIDS COME UP IN A SUPPORT VIDEO 3:40

पॉपोन के वायरल वीडियो के बाद सामने आया बच्ची और माता-पिता का वीडियो

24 फरवरी 2018

FRAUN IN ORIENTAL BANK OF COMMERCER WORTH 390 CRORES SURFACE AFTER PNB SCAM 3:02

पीएनबी के बाद ओरिएंटल बैंक में हुआ बड़ा घोटाला, देखिए कौन, कितना लेकर भागा?

24 फरवरी 2018

Recommended

congress hits out at himachal govt and cbi over gudiya rape case
Shimla

कांग्रेस ने सीबीआई और प्रदेश सरकार पर साधा निशाना

24 फरवरी 2018

Bigg Boss 7 Contestant Sofia Hayat Expecting First Baby With Husband Vlad Stanescu
Television

मां बनने वाली है Bigg Boss की यह कंटेस्टेंट, इंस्टाग्राम पर खास अंदाज में दी 'गुड न्यूज'

24 फरवरी 2018

Whether MLAs are arrested or JNU case, why the Delhi Police fails to take remand
Delhi NCR

विधायकों की गिरफ्तारी हो या जेएनयू मामला, आखिर दिल्ली पुलिस अदालत में क्यों खा जाती है मात

24 फरवरी 2018

Bollywood actresses Who Belongs To Royal family special story
Bollywood

असल जिंदगी में राजकुमारी हैं ये बॉलीवुड की नायिकाएं

24 फरवरी 2018

Temperature in month of February is 33 degrees Celsius
Kanpur

उफ्फ, अभी ये हाल है तो सोचो आगे क्या होगा! टूट सकता है 10 साल का रिकार्ड

24 फरवरी 2018

bollywood singer ankit tiwari's marriage memories
Kanpur

बॉलीवुड सिंगर अंकित की इस अदा को देख लोग उछल पड़े, आप भी देखिए

24 फरवरी 2018

आज का मुद्दा
View more polls

अमर उजाला ऐप चुनें

सबसे तेज अनुभव के लिए

क्लिक करें Add to Home Screen
  • Downloads

Follow Us

Today's e-Paper

News From Indian States

Sports News

Lifestyle

Entertainment News

Latest News
E-Paper
Read the latest and breaking Hindi news on amarujala.com. Get live Hindi news about India and the World from politics, sports, bollywood, business, cities, lifestyle, astrology, spirituality, jobs and much more. Register with amarujala.com to get all the latest Hindi news updates as they happen.

Other Properties:

© 2017-18 Amar Ujala Publications Ltd.