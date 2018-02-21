Income tax department attached Rs 145.74cr of #NiravModi. This amount is found in several bank accounts which income tax dept had attached,total 141 bank accounts/FDs of the group attached till date: IT Sources— ANI (@ANI) February 21, 2018
पीएनबी घोटाला में गिरफ्तार किए गए कारोबारी नीरव मोदी की कंपनी फायरस्टार के सीनियर एग्जिक्यूटिव अर्जुन पाटिल की पत्नी ने कहा है कि मेरे पति निर्दोष हैं और नीरव मोदी इन सबके लिए जिम्मेदार है।
21 फरवरी 2018