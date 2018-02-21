शहर चुनें

114 अरब का चूना लगाने वाले नीरव मोदी से IT विभाग ने जब्त किए सिर्फ 145 करोड़

न्यूज डेस्क, अमर उजाला, नई दिल्ली Updated Wed, 21 Feb 2018 08:42 PM IST
pnb fraud: IT department attached Rs 145.74cr of Nirav Modi
आयकर विभाग ने पीएनबी घोटाला मामले के मुख्य आरोपी हीरा कारोबारी नीरव मोदी की अबतक 145.74 करोड़ जब्त किए हैं।
न्यूज एजेंसी एनआई के मुताबिक, यह राशि कुल 141 अलग-अलग बैंक खातों से जब्त की गई है। 
 


वहीं नीरव मोदी की चार अचल संपत्तियों को भी 20 फरवरी को जब्त किया गया था जिसमें से तीन कानपुर में तो वहीं एक संपत्ति अहमदाबाद में जब्त कई गई।

बता दें कि मामले के दो मुख्य आरोपी कारोबारी नीरव मोदी और मेहुल चोकसी देश छोड़ कर जा चुके हैं।

सीबीआई ने पीएनबी से 2017 में 280 करोड़ रुपये से अधिक की धोखाधड़ी करने के आरोप में हीरा व्यापारी नीरव मोदी, उनके भाई निशाल, पत्नी अमी और एक बिजनेस साझेदार मेहुल चीनूभाई चोकसी के खिलाफ मामला दर्ज किया था। जांच एजेंसी ने नीरव, निशाल, अमी, चोकसी और डायमंड आर यूएस, सोलर एक्सपोर्ट और स्टेलर डायमंड के सभी साझेदारी के साथ ही दो बैंक अधिकारियों गोकुलनाथ शेट्टी और मनोज खरात के घरों पर छापे मारे थे। 

