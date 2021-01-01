शहर चुनें
Home ›   India News ›   PM Narendra Modi will lay the foundation stone of the permanent campus of IIM Sambalpur on 2nd January

दो जनवरी को आईआईएम संबलपुर के स्थाई परिसर की आधारशिला रखेंगे पीएम मोदी

न्यूज डेस्क, अमर उजाला, संबलपुर Updated Fri, 01 Jan 2021 08:34 PM IST
प्रधानमंत्री मोदी
प्रधानमंत्री मोदी - फोटो : यूट्यूब स्क्रीनग्रैब

ख़बर सुनें
प्रधानमंत्री नरेंद्र मोदी शनिवार को 11 बजे ओडिशा के संबलपुर स्थित भारतीय प्रबंधन संस्थान (आईआईएम) के स्थाई परिसर की आधारशिला रखेंगे। यह कार्यक्रम वीडियो कॉन्फ्रेंसिंग के माध्यम से होगा। इसमें ओडिशा के राज्यपाल, मुख्यमंत्री नवीन पटनायक, केंद्रीय मंत्री रमेश पोखरियाल निशंक, धर्मेंद्र प्रधान और प्रताप चंद्र सारंगी भी मौजूद रहेंगे। 
