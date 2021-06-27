बेहतर अनुभव के लिए एप चुनें।
PM Narendra Modi will inaugurate a Zen Garden and Kaizen Academy at AMA Ahmedabad

अहमदाबाद: पीएम मोदी आज जेन गार्डन और कैजान अकादमी का करेंगे उद्घाटन, भारत-जापान के रिश्ते होंगे मजबूत

एएनआई, अहमदाबाद Published by: देव कश्यप Updated Sun, 27 Jun 2021 07:00 AM IST

सार

  • प्रधानमंत्री नरेंद्र मोदी अहमदाबाद के एएमए में जापानी जेन गार्डन (Zen Garden) और कैजान एकेडमी (Kaizen Academy) का आज उद्घाटन करेंगे
प्रधानमंत्री नरेंद्र मोदी (फाइल फोटो)
प्रधानमंत्री नरेंद्र मोदी (फाइल फोटो) - फोटो : ANI
विस्तार

प्रधानमंत्री नरेंद्र मोदी आज अहमदाबाद में जेन गार्डन और कैजान अकादमी का उद्घाटन करेंगे। पीएम ने एक ट्वीट में कहा, 'यह भारत और जापान के बीच घनिष्ठ संबंध को प्रदर्शित करने वाला एक और उदाहरण है।'

प्रधानमंत्री कार्यालय द्वारा दी गई जानकारी के मुताबिक कार्यक्रम सुबह 11:30 बजे निर्धारित है। एक विज्ञप्ति में कहा गया कि एएमए स्थित जेन-कैजान का मकसद जापानी कला, संस्कृति, प्राकृतिक छटा और वास्तुशिल्प के विभिन्न तत्वों को दर्शाना है।

इसमें कहा गया है कि यह एएमए स्थित जापान सूचना एवं अध्ययन केंद्र तथा भारत-जापान मैत्री संघ (आईजेएफए), गुजरात का संयुक्त प्रयास है जिसे जापान के हयोगो इंटरनेशनल एसोसिएशन (एचआईए) का समर्थन प्राप्त है।

india news national narendra modi pm modi zen garden kaizen academy india japan
Get all India News in Hindi related to live update of politics, sports, entertainment, technology and education etc. Stay updated with us for all breaking news from India News and more news in Hindi.

