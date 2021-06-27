अहमदाबाद: पीएम मोदी आज जेन गार्डन और कैजान अकादमी का करेंगे उद्घाटन, भारत-जापान के रिश्ते होंगे मजबूत

प्रधानमंत्री नरेंद्र मोदी आज अहमदाबाद में जेन गार्डन और कैजान अकादमी का उद्घाटन करेंगे। पीएम ने एक ट्वीट में कहा, 'यह भारत और जापान के बीच घनिष्ठ संबंध को प्रदर्शित करने वाला एक और उदाहरण है।'

PM Narendra Modi will inaugurate a Zen Garden and Kaizen Academy at AMA, Ahmedabad today



"This is yet another instance showcasing the close bond between India and Japan," the PM said in a tweet



