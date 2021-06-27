अहमदाबाद: पीएम मोदी आज जेन गार्डन और कैजान अकादमी का करेंगे उद्घाटन, भारत-जापान के रिश्ते होंगे मजबूत

प्रधानमंत्री नरेंद्र मोदी आज अहमदाबाद में जेन गार्डन और कैजान अकादमी का उद्घाटन करेंगे। पीएम ने एक ट्वीट में कहा, 'यह भारत और जापान के बीच घनिष्ठ संबंध को प्रदर्शित करने वाला एक और उदाहरण है।'
PM Narendra Modi will inaugurate a Zen Garden and Kaizen Academy at AMA, Ahmedabad today— ANI (@ANI) June 27, 2021
"This is yet another instance showcasing the close bond between India and Japan," the PM said in a tweet
(file photo) pic.twitter.com/d20xXliOWW
प्रधानमंत्री कार्यालय द्वारा दी गई जानकारी के मुताबिक कार्यक्रम सुबह 11:30 बजे निर्धारित है। एक विज्ञप्ति में कहा गया कि एएमए स्थित जेन-कैजान का मकसद जापानी कला, संस्कृति, प्राकृतिक छटा और वास्तुशिल्प के विभिन्न तत्वों को दर्शाना है।
इसमें कहा गया है कि यह एएमए स्थित जापान सूचना एवं अध्ययन केंद्र तथा भारत-जापान मैत्री संघ (आईजेएफए), गुजरात का संयुक्त प्रयास है जिसे जापान के हयोगो इंटरनेशनल एसोसिएशन (एचआईए) का समर्थन प्राप्त है।
