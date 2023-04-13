Tamil New Year: तमिल नववर्ष समारोह में पहुंचे पीएम मोदी; बोले- यह प्राचीनता में नवीनता का पर्व

प्रधानमंत्री नरेंद्र मोदी ने केंद्रीय राज्य मंत्री एल. मुरुगन के आवास पर तमिल नववर्ष समारोह में भाग लिया। इस दौरान पुडुचेरी की उपराज्यपाल और तेलंगाना की राज्यपाल तमिलसाई सुंदरराजन भी मौजूद रहीं। प्रधानमंत्री नरेंद्र मोदी ने कहा कि ये आप सब का प्यार है कि आज आपके बीच मुझे तमिल पुत्तांडु को मनाने का मौका मिल रहा है। पुत्तांडु प्राचीनता में नवीनता का पर्व है। इतनी प्राचीन तमिल संस्कृति और हर साल पुत्तांडु से नई ऊर्जा लेकर आगे बढ़ते रहने की यह परंपरा अद्भुत है।

#WATCH | Prime Minister Narendra Modi takes part in the Tamil New Year celebrations at the residence of MoS L Murugan in Delhi.

विधायकी के दिनों को किया याद

उन्होंने कहा कि जब मैं गुजरात में था और विधायक था, तो वहां बहुत बड़ी संख्या में तमिल मूल के लोग रहते थे। वे मेरे मतदाता थे और मुझे एमएलए और मुख्यमंत्री बनाते थे। उनके साथ बिताए हुए पल मुझे हमेशा याद रहते हैं। यह मेरा सौभाग्य है कि जितना प्यार मैंने तमिलनाडु को किया है, तमिल लोगों ने हमेशा उसे और ज्यादा करके मुझे वापस लौटाया है।



तमिल संस्कृति और तमिल लोग दोनों शाश्वत हैं: मोदी

उन्होंने कहा कि मैंने आजादी के 75 साल पूरे होने पर लाल किले से अपनी विरासत पर गर्व करने की बात कही थी। जो चीज जितनी प्राचीन होती है, वह उतनी ही अधिक समय की कसौटी पर खरी उतरती है। इसीलिए तमिल संस्कृति और तमिल लोग दोनों शाश्वत हैं। दोनों ही वैश्विक प्रकृति के हैं। चेन्नई से कैलिफोर्निया तक, मदुरई से मेलबर्न तक, कोयम्बटूर से केपटाउन तक और सेलम से सिंगापुर तक, आपको तमिल लोग मिलेंगे। ये लोग अपने साथ अपनी संस्कृति और परंपराओं को लेकर आए होंगे। पोंगल हो या पुथंडू पूरी दुनिया में इनकी छाप है।



तमिल दुनिया की सबसे पुरानी भाषा: पीएम

प्रधानमंत्री नरेंद्र मोदी ने कहा कि तमिल दुनिया की सबसे पुरानी भाषा है। इस पर हर भारतीय को गर्व है। तमिल साहित्य का भी व्यापक रूप से सम्मान किया जाता है। आजादी के आंदोलन में भी तमिल लोगों का योगदान बहुत ही महत्वपूर्ण रहा है। आजादी के बाद देश के नवनिर्माण में भी तमिलनाडु के लोगों की प्रतिभा ने देश को नई ऊंचाई दी है। तमिल दुनिया की सबसे पुरानी भाषा है। इस पर हर भारतीय को गर्व है। तमिल साहित्य का भी व्यापक रूप से सम्मान किया जाता है। तमिल फिल्म उद्योग ने हमें कुछ सबसे प्रतिष्ठित काम दिए हैं।

पीएम बोले- भारत दुनिया का सबसे प्राचीन लोकतंत्र

