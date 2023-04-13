Tamil New Year: तमिल नववर्ष समारोह में पहुंचे पीएम मोदी; बोले- यह प्राचीनता में नवीनता का पर्व

लोकप्रिय और ट्रेंडिंग टॉपिक्स
प्रधानमंत्री नरेंद्र मोदी ने केंद्रीय राज्य मंत्री एल. मुरुगन के आवास पर तमिल नववर्ष समारोह में भाग लिया। इस दौरान पुडुचेरी की उपराज्यपाल और तेलंगाना की राज्यपाल तमिलसाई सुंदरराजन भी मौजूद रहीं। प्रधानमंत्री नरेंद्र मोदी ने कहा कि ये आप सब का प्यार है कि आज आपके बीच मुझे तमिल पुत्तांडु को मनाने का मौका मिल रहा है। पुत्तांडु प्राचीनता में नवीनता का पर्व है। इतनी प्राचीन तमिल संस्कृति और हर साल पुत्तांडु से नई ऊर्जा लेकर आगे बढ़ते रहने की यह परंपरा अद्भुत है।
#WATCH | Prime Minister Narendra Modi takes part in the Tamil New Year celebrations at the residence of MoS L Murugan in Delhi.
Puducherry Lt Governor and Telangana Governor Tamilisai Soundararajan also present here. pic.twitter.com/P0R1B73lj5
