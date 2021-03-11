वैक्सीन : प्रधानमंत्री मोदी की मां ने लगवाया कोरोना का टीका

PM Narendra Modi says his mother has taken the first dose of the COVID-19 vaccine today.— ANI (@ANI) March 11, 2021
"I urge everyone to help and motivate people around you who are eligible to take the vaccine," he says.
(File photo of PM Modi with his mother Heeraben Modi) pic.twitter.com/D7rz2g0u90
