Home ›   India News ›   PM Narendra Modi says his mother has taken the first dose of the COVID 19 vaccine today

वैक्सीन : प्रधानमंत्री मोदी की मां ने लगवाया कोरोना का टीका

Tanuja Yadav न्यूज डेस्क, अमर उजाला, नई दिल्ली Published by: Tanuja Yadav
Updated Thu, 11 Mar 2021 02:13 PM IST
पीएम मोदी ने अपनी मां से मुलाकात की
पीएम मोदी ने अपनी मां से मुलाकात की - फोटो : ANI
ख़बर सुनें
प्रधानमंत्री नरेंद्र मोदी की मां हीराबेन मोदी ने कोरोना वैक्सीन की पहली खुराक लगवा ली है। प्रधानमंत्री मोदी ने इस बात की जानकारी दी। पीएम मोदी ने कहा कि मैं आप सभी से अपील करता हूं कि आप वैक्सीन के योग्य लोगों को टीका लगवाने में मदद करें और उन्हें प्रोत्साहित करें। 
