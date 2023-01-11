PM Modi: पीएम मोदी ने भारतीय रेलवे कोच उत्पादन की प्रशंसा की, कहा- यह आत्मानिर्भर बनने के संकल्प को दर्शाता है

प्रधानमंत्री नरेंद्र मोदी ने मंगलवार को 'मेक इन इंडिया' पहल के तहत भारतीय रेलवे कोच के उत्पादन की प्रशंसा की। पीएम मोदी ने रेल मंत्रालय के एक ट्वीट का जवाब देते हुए ट्वीट कर कहा कि उत्कृष्ट प्रवृत्ति, यह 130 करोड़ भारतीयों की ताकत और कौशल के साथ-साथ आत्मानिर्भर बनने के संकल्प को दर्शाता है। प्रधानमंत्री ने कहा कि पिछले कुछ वर्षों में भारतीय रेलवे कोच उत्पादन में 91.6 प्रतिशत की वृद्धि हुई है, यह एक उत्कृष्ट प्रवृत्ति है।

Excellent trend, illustrating the strength and skills of 130 crore Indians as well as the resolve to become Aatmanirbhar. https://t.co/OsfIFHIg4z