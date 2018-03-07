मूर्तियां तोड़े जाने की घटनाओं से PM नरेंद्र मोदी नाराज, गृहमंत्रालय ने जारी की एडवाइजरी

Prime Minister Narendra Modi has strongly disapproved incidents of vandalism reported from certain parts of the country. Incidents of toppling statues have been reported from certain parts of the country (file pic) pic.twitter.com/nS1YwYl1Ng— ANI (@ANI) 7 March 2018
MHA has asked the states that they must take all necessary measures to prevent such incidents. Persons indulging in such acts must be sternly dealt with & booked under relevant provisions of law: Ministry of Home Affairs (MHA)— ANI (@ANI) 7 March 2018
आंध्र प्रदेश को विशेष राज्य का दर्जा नहीं दिए जाने पर तेलगु देशम पार्टी (टी़डीपी) बगावत पर उतारू हो गई है। टीडीपी एनडीए से अलग हो सकती है। वहीं दो मंत्री भी जल्दी ही कैबिनेट से इस्तीफा दे सकते हैं।
7 मार्च 2018