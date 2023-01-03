India-UK Relation: PM मोदी ने की किंग चार्ल्स-III से फोन पर बात, जैव विविधता समेत इन मुद्दों पर हुई चर्चा

प्रधानमंत्री नरेंद्र मोदी ने मंगलवार को ब्रिटेन के किंग चार्ल्स तृतीय के साथ टेलीफोन पर बातचीत की। प्रधानमंत्री कार्यालय (पीएमओ) की ओर से कहा कि इस दौरान जलवायु परिवर्तन, जैव विविधता का संरक्षण और उर्जा संक्रमण के वित्त पोषण के लिए संसाधनों से संबंधित मुद्दों पर चर्चा की गई। इसके साथ भारत की जी-20 अध्यक्षता और मिशन 'लाइफ' पर भी बात हुई।

PM Narendra Modi had a telephonic conversation with King Charles III of the United Kingdom, today.



(File Pics) pic.twitter.com/AtxsPkt0AU