PM Narendra Modi gave tributes to Former PM jawaharlal Nehru on his birth anniversary

देश के पहले प्रधानमंत्री पंडित नेहरू के जन्मदिवस पर पीएम मोदी ने दी श्रद्धांजलि

न्यूज डेस्क, अमर उजाला, नई दिल्ली Updated Thu, 14 Nov 2019 07:02 AM IST
पंडित जवाहरलाल नेहरू
पंडित जवाहरलाल नेहरू
आजाद भारत के पहले प्रधानमंत्री जवाहरलाल नेहरू के जन्मदिन के मौके पर प्रधानमंत्री नरेंद्र मोदी ने ट्वीट कर श्रद्धांजलि दी। बता दें कि प्रधानमंत्री मोदी फिलहाल 11वें ब्रिक्स शिखर सम्मेलन में भाग लेने के लिए ब्राजील गए हुए हैं। 
pt nehru birth anniversary pt jawaharlal nehru pm narendra modi
Get all India News in Hindi related to live update of politics, sports, entertainment, technology and education etc. Stay updated with us for all breaking news from India News and more news in Hindi.

सुप्रीम कोर्ट की संविधान पीठ का बड़ा फैसला, 'CJI दफ्तर भी आरटीआई के दायरे में'

सुप्रीम कोर्ट की संविधान पीठ ने बड़ा फैसला लिया है। सुप्रीम कोर्ट का दफ्तर आरटीआई के दायरे में होगा। आखिर कैसे लंबी लड़ाई के बाद सुप्रीम कोर्ट ने ये फैसला सुनाया। पूरा विश्लेषण इस रिपोर्ट में।

13 नवंबर 2019

