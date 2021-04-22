बेहतर अनुभव के लिए एप चुनें।
PM Modi Cancel Bengal Visit, PM Narendra Modi deferred his West bengal rally for high level meetings to review COVID19 situation

#LadengeCoronaSe: पीएम मोदी ने बंगाल में अपनी रैली टाली, कोरोना पर करेंगे उच्च स्तरीय बैठक

न्यूज डेस्क, अमर उजाला, नई दिल्ली Published by: संजीव कुमार झा Updated Thu, 22 Apr 2021 05:52 PM IST
प्रधानमंत्री नरेंद्र मोदी
प्रधानमंत्री नरेंद्र मोदी - फोटो : PTI
प्रधानमंत्री नरेंद्र मोदी ने शुक्रवार को होने वाली अपनी बंगाल की रैली टाल दी है। उन्होंने ट्वीट करते हुए लिखा कि कोरोना की स्थिति की समीक्षा करने के लिए वे उच्च स्तरीय बैठकों की अध्यक्षता करेंगे और इसलिए उन्होंने बंगाल की रैली स्थगित कर दी है। आपको बता दें कि 23 अप्रैल यानी शुक्रवार को पीएम मोदी बंगाल में चार कार्यक्रमों को संबोधित करने वाले थे। मालदा, मुर्शिदाबाद, बीरभूम और कोलकाता दक्षिण में उनकी रैलियां होने वाली थी।
india news national coronavirus pm narendra modi west bengal rally 2021
Get all India News in Hindi related to live update of politics, sports, entertainment, technology and education etc. Stay updated with us for all breaking news from India News and more news in Hindi.

