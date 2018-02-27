भारत कोरिया बिजनेस समिट में उन्होंने कहा कि कोरिया और भारत में कई समानताएं हैं। बुद्ध की बात हो या बॉलीवुड की या फिर बात करें प्रिंसेज से लेकर पोएट्री तक हर जगह भारत और कोरिया में समानता देखने को मिल जाती है। दुनिया में कुछ ही ऐसे देश हैं जिनमें आपको इकोनॉमी के सभी तीन अहम फैक्टर एक साथ मिलते हैं- डेमोक्रेसी, डिमोग्राफी और डिमांड। और मैं गर्व के साथ कहता हूं कि भारत में यह तीनों मौजूद हैं।

I visited Korea when I was CM of Gujarat. I used to wonder how can a country make such progress! I admired the way they have created & sustained a global brand. Korea has given exemplary products to the world: PM Modi at India-Korea Business Summit pic.twitter.com/d1Il1p0zio