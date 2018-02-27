शहर चुनें

इंडो-कोरिया समिट में बोले PM मोदी- भारत दुनिया की सबसे तेजी से बढ़ती अर्थव्यवस्था

न्यूज डेस्क, अमर उजाला, नई दिल्ली Updated Tue, 27 Feb 2018 11:17 AM IST
PM narendra modi addresses India-Korea Business Summit in Delhi
modi-korea
प्रधानमंत्री नरेंद्र मोदी आज राजधानी दिल्ली में हो रहे दूसरे भारत-कोरिया व्यापार सम्मेलन को संबोधित कर रहे हैं। उन्होंने कहा कि इस सम्मेलन से दोनों देशों के आपसी रिश्ते मजबूत होंगे। उन्होंने कहा कि क्रय शक्ति में हम पहले से ही दुनिया की तीसरी सबसे बड़ी अर्थव्यवस्था हैं। बहुत जल्दी हम जीडीपी द्वारा दुनिया की पांचवीं सबसे बड़ी अर्थव्यवस्था बन जाएंगे। आज हम दुनिया की सबसे तेजी से बढ़ती अर्थव्यवस्था हैं।
 
भारत कोरिया बिजनेस समिट में उन्होंने कहा कि कोरिया और भारत में कई समानताएं हैं। बुद्ध की बात हो या बॉलीवुड की या फिर बात करें प्रिंसेज से लेकर पोएट्री तक हर जगह भारत और कोरिया में समानता देखने को मिल जाती है। दुनिया में कुछ ही ऐसे देश हैं जिनमें आपको इकोनॉमी के सभी तीन अहम फैक्टर एक साथ मिलते हैं- डेमोक्रेसी, डिमोग्राफी और डिमांड। और मैं गर्व के साथ कहता हूं कि भारत में यह तीनों मौजूद हैं। 

जब मैं गुजरात का सीएम था, तब कोरिया गया था। मैं आश्चर्यचकित था कि एक देश इस तरह से तरक्की कैसे कर सकता है? 

उन्होंने कोरिया के आंत्रप्रेन्योर की तारीफ करते हुए कहा कि जिस तरह से कोरिया ने अपने ब्रांड को विश्व के पटल पर पेश किया है वह अचंभित करता है और उसकी तारीफ की जानी चाहिए। उन्होंने कहा कि आईटी, इलेक्ट्रॉनिक से लेकर ऑटोमोबाइल से लेकर स्टील तक कोरिया ने विश्व को अच्छे उत्पाद दिए हैं।

 

 
economy india-korea business summit bjp narendra modi indian economy

