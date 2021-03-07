जनऔषधि दिवस के मौके पर बोले पीएम मोदी : सेवा और रोजगार दोनों का माध्यम है यह योजना

Medicines are expensive, that's why we've PM 'Jan Aushadhi ' yojana for the poor which saves their money. I urge people to buy medicines at affordable cost from 'Modi ki Dukaan' (as people like to call it): PM Modi in response to a 'Jan Aushadhi' yojana beneficiary pic.twitter.com/gANOwdZbNg— ANI (@ANI) March 7, 2021
रहें हर खबर से अपडेट, डाउनलोड करें Android Hindi News apps, iOS Hindi News apps और Amarujala Hindi News apps अपने मोबाइल पे|
Get all India News in Hindi related to live update of politics, sports, entertainment, technology and education etc. Stay updated with us for all breaking news from India News and more news in Hindi.