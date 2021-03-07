शहर चुनें

जनऔषधि दिवस के मौके पर बोले पीएम मोदी : सेवा और रोजगार दोनों का माध्यम है यह योजना

Tanuja Yadav न्यूज डेस्क, अमर उजाला, नई दिल्ली Published by: Tanuja Yadav
Updated Sun, 07 Mar 2021 10:57 AM IST

सार

  • शिलॉन्ग में जनऔषधि दिवस कार्यक्रम का आयोजन
  • पीएम ने 7500वें जनऔषधि केंद्र का किया उद्घाटन
  • पीएम ने लोगों से जनऔषधि केंद्र दवाइयां खरीदने की अपील की 
प्रधानमंत्री नरेंद्र मोदी
प्रधानमंत्री नरेंद्र मोदी - फोटो : ANI
ख़बर सुनें

विस्तार

प्रधानमंत्री नरेंद्र मोदी रविवार को जनऔषधि दिवस को संबोधित कर रहे हैं। वीडियो कॉन्फ्रेंसिंग के जरिए प्रधानमंत्री मोदी शिलॉन्ग में इस कार्यक्रम को संबोधित कर रहे हैं। इसी के साथ 7500वें जनऔषधि केंद्र का भी उद्घाटन किया। 
जनऔषधि योजना के लाभार्थी का जवाब देते हुए प्रधानमंत्री मोदी ने कहा कि दवाइयां महंगी हो रही हैं, इसलिए हमने प्रधानमंत्री जनऔषधि योजना का शुभारंभ किया। इस योजना के लाभ से गरीबों के पैसे बचे। प्रधानमंत्री मोदी ने कहा कि मेरी लोगों से अपील है कि ज्यादा से ज्यादा दवाइयां प्रधानमंत्री जनऔषधि से खरीदें।

