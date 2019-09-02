शहर चुनें

PM Modi will receive award from Bill & Melinda Gates Foundation for Swachh Bharat Abhiyaan

पीएम मोदी को एक और पुरस्कार, बिल एंड मेलिंडा गेट्स फाउंडेशन करेगा सम्मानित

न्यूज डेस्क, अमर उजाला, नई दिल्ली Updated Mon, 02 Sep 2019 02:47 PM IST
नरेंद्र मोदी (फाइल फोटो)
नरेंद्र मोदी (फाइल फोटो) - फोटो : Facebook
प्रधानंमत्री नरेंद्र मोदी के अमेरिकी दौरे के दौरान बिल मेलिंडा गेट्स फाउंडेशन उनके स्वच्छ भारत अभियान के लिए उन्हें सम्मानित करेगा। इस बात की जानकारी प्रधानमंत्री कार्यालय के राज्यमंत्री जीतेंद्र सिंह ने दी। उन्होंने ट्विट करते हुए लिखा, 'एक और पुरस्कार, हर भारतीय के लिए गर्व का एक और क्षण क्योंकि प्रधानमंत्री मोदी की मेहनती और उन्नतिशील पहल को दुनियाभर में प्रशंसा मिल रही है। उन्हें अमेरिकी दौरे के दौरान बिल मेलिंडा गेट्स फाउंडेशन सम्मानित करेगा।'
narendra modi swachh bharat abhiyan america visit bill & melinda gates foundation बिल एंड मिलिंडा गेट्स फाउंडेशन नरेंद्र मोदी
Get all India News in Hindi related to live update of politics, sports, entertainment, technology and education etc. Stay updated with us for all breaking news from India News and more news in Hindi.

