जन शक्ति: 'मन की बात' से प्रेरित कलाकृति देखने NGMA पहुंचे पीएम मोदी, कैटलॉग संदेश पर किए हस्ताक्षर

प्रधानमंत्री नरेंद्र मोदी ने रविवार को अपने रेडियो प्रसारण कार्यक्रम 'मन की बात' की 100वीं कड़ी पूरा होने के मौके पर यहां नेशनल गैलरी ऑफ मॉडर्न आर्ट में आयोजित विषयगत प्रदर्शनी का दौरा किया। प्रदर्शनी 'जन शक्ति: ए कलेक्टिव पावर' में कई प्रमुख कलाकारों के काम को दिखाया गया है।

#WATCH | PM Modi today visited Jana Shakti, an exhibition at the NGMA, Delhi. This exhibition contains works by India’s top artists on themes covered in Mann Ki Baat such as Swachhata, water conservation, agriculture, space, India’s northeast, Nari Shakti, Yoga, and Ayurveda. pic.twitter.com/nL9HK4Om4X

उन्होंने कहा, कलाकृतियों को देखने के बाद प्रधानमंत्री ने 'जन शक्ति' प्रदर्शनी सूची पर हस्ताक्षर किए और 'मन मंदिर की यात्रा सुखद हो' संदेश लिखा। सूची पर 13 कलाकारों ने पहले से हस्ताक्षर किए थे। मोदी ने ट्विटर पर अपनी यात्रा की कुछ तस्वीरें भी साझा कीं।



उन्होंने ट्वीट किया, नेशनल गैलरी ऑफ मॉडर्न आर्ट में 'जन शक्ति' (प्रदर्शनी) का दौरा किया। यह 'मन की बात' एपिसोड में कुछ विषयों पर आधारित कला के अद्भुत कार्यों की एक प्रदर्शनी है। मैं उन सभी कलाकारों को बधाई देता हूं जिन्होंने अपनी रचनात्मकता से प्रदर्शनी को समृद्ध किया है। उन्होंने एक अन्य ट्वीट में कहा, यहां नेशनल गैलरी ऑफ मॉडर्न आर्ट, दिल्ली में 'जन शक्ति' प्रदर्शनी की कुछ और झलकियां हैं।

मंत्रालय ने पहले बताया था कि प्रदर्शनी में योगदान देने वाले कलाकारों में मनु पारेख, माधवी पारेख, अतुल डोडिया, परेश मैती, प्रतुल दास, जी आर इरन्ना, जगन्नाथ पांडा और जितेन ठुकराल शामिल हैं। प्रदर्शनी भारत की कलात्मक विविधता प्रदर्शित करती है और यह वर्षों से 'मन की बात' कार्यक्रम में हाइलाइट किए गए विषयों से प्रेरित है।

'मन की बात' कार्यक्रम 3 अक्टूबर, 2014 को शुरू किया गया था और हर महीने के अंतिम रविवार को सुबह 11 बजे पूरे ऑल इंडिया रेडियो (एआईआर) और दूरदर्शन (डीडी) नेटवर्क पर प्रसारित किया जाता है। 30 मिनट के कार्यक्रम का 100 वां एपिसोड 30 अप्रैल को प्रसारित किया गया था।



