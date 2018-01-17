Download App
आपका शहर Close
Home ›   India News ›   PM Modi Turned Netanyahu And His Wife Guide, See Video

...जब पीएम मोदी बने नेतन्याहू और उनकी पत्नी के गाइड, देखें वीडियो

न्यूज डेस्क, अमर उजाला, अहमदाबाद Updated Wed, 17 Jan 2018 01:37 PM IST
PM Modi Turned Netanyahu And His Wife Guide, See Video
pm netnayahu
इजरायल के पीएम बेंजामिन नेतन्याहू 6 दिन के लिए भारत दौरे पर हैं। इस समय वह गुजरात में हैं और उन्होंने पीएम मोदी से पतंगबाजी के गुर सीखे। इस दौरान नेतन्याहू की पत्नी भी मौजूद रहीं।  

पीएम मोदी और नेतन्याहू की दोस्ती अहमदाबाद में हुए रोड शो के दौरान चर्चा का विषय बनी हुई है। काला चश्मा पहनकर नेतन्याहू ने पतंगबाजी का भरपूर मजा लिया। इस दौरान वह कई बार पीएम मोदी से पतंग को साधने के लिए जरूरी टिप्स लेते भी दिखाई दिये।
 


पीएम मोदी ने भी पूरी दिलचस्पी के साथ नेतन्याहू को पतंगबाजी के गुर सिखाये। साबरमती आश्रम पहुंचने के बाद नेतन्याहू और उनकी पत्नी ने महात्मा गांधी का चरखा भी चलाया। यहां पीएम मोदी ने नेतन्याहू को महात्मा के चरखे से जुड़ी बातें साझा कीं। 
 


RELATED

पीएम गुजरात यात्रा के दौरान गाइड की भूमिका में दिखाई दिये। उन्होंने नेतन्याहू और उनकी पत्नी को महात्मा गांधी और उनके जीवन से जुड़ी बातों के बारे में बताया। पीएम नेतन्याहू के स्वागत में गुजराती गरबा का भी आयोजन किया गया था।
pm modi israel benjamin netanyahu

रहें हर खबर से अपडेट, डाउनलोड करें Android Hindi News App, iOS Hindi News App और Amarujala Hindi News APP अपने मोबाइल पे|
Get all India News in Hindi related to live update of politics, sports, entertainment, technology and education etc. Stay updated with us for all breaking news from India News and more news in Hindi.

Spotlight

javed akhtar first marriage with honey irani know his love story
Bollywood

17 साल की उस लड़की से शादी कर बैठे थे जावेद अख्तर, जिसकी मां ने पहले ही दे दी थी ये बद्दुआ

17 जनवरी 2018

Hiten Tejwani is NOT happy with Shilpa Shinde winning bigg boss 11
Television

Bigg Boss 11: शिल्पा की जीत पर हितेन तेजवानी ने खोला बड़ा राज, सुनकर फैंस को लगेगा तगड़ा झटका

17 जनवरी 2018

Deepika Padukone starrer Padmaavat will not release on January 25
Bollywood

25 जनवरी को भी रिलीज नहीं हो पाएगी 'पद्मावत', मेकर्स ने लिया अब तक का सबसे बड़ा फैसला

17 जनवरी 2018

Bigg Boss 11 Winner Shilpa Shinde to give the trophy on rent
Television

OMG: घर आते ही शिल्पा ने दिखाया असली रंग, Bigg Boss की ट्राॅफी के साथ कर डाला ये बड़ा खेल

17 जनवरी 2018

bigg boss 11 contestant Vikas Gupta to give his prize money to Arshi Khan and Jyoti Kumari
Bollywood

Bigg Boss से निकलते ही विकास ने किया बड़ा खुलासा, पैसे देकर इन 2 कंटेस्टेंट को कर देंगे मालामाल

17 जनवरी 2018

lulia vantur statement on her marriage with salman khan
Bollywood

सलमान से शादी पर यूलिया ने किया बड़ा खुलासा, रिश्ते के बारे में बताया हर एक सच

17 जनवरी 2018

C-DAC Recruitment for 53 Project Engineer and other posts, selection based on interview
Other Jobs

नौकरियां ही नौकरियां: C-DAC में प्रोजेक्ट इंजीनियर व अन्य पदों पर भर्ती, सेलेक्शन इंटरव्यू से

16 जनवरी 2018

Vacancy in Bharat Heavy Electricals Ltd. for trade apprentice, eligibility 10th pass
Government Jobs

नौकरियां ही नौकरियां: BHEL में ट्रेड अप्रेंटिस के लिए वैकेंसी, योग्यता 10वीं पास

16 जनवरी 2018

alia bhatt ranveer singh leaked first looked from gully boy
Bollywood

आलिया और रणवीर को पहले नहीं देखा होगा ऐसा, 'गली ब्वॉय' के सेट से तस्वीरें Leak

16 जनवरी 2018

confirmed sonakshi sinha heroine in dabangg 3 salman khan
Bollywood

सलमान की गर्लफ्रेंड नहीं ये होंगी 'दबंग 3' में हीरोइन, चुलबुल पांडे के साथ करेंगी रोमांस

16 जनवरी 2018

Most Read

The first photo, shown by ISRO Cartosat-2 series Satellite, shows the stadium
India News

ISRO के कार्टोसैट-2 श्रृंखला सैटेलाइट ने भेजी पहली तस्वीर, दिखा ये स्टेडियम

कार्टोसैट-2 श्रृंखला सैटेलाइट द्वारा ली गई पहली तस्वीर को इसरो ने मंगलवार को जारी कर दिया। इस सैटेलाइट को हाल ही में श्रीहरिकोटा में स्थित अंतरिक्ष एजेंसी के स्पेसपोर्ट से जारी किया गया था।

17 जनवरी 2018

RSS defamation case: bhiwandi court orders rahul gandhi to present in hearing on 23rd april 
India News

RSS मानहानि मामला: राहुल की बढ़ी मुश्किलें, कोर्ट में पेश होने का आदेश

17 जनवरी 2018

VHP leader Pravin Togadia said, plan was being made to kill me in an encounter
India News

तोगड़िया बोले- मेरा एनकाउंटर कराने की थी साजिश, हॉस्पिटल में हार्दिक ने की मुलाकात

16 जनवरी 2018

Israel PM Benjamin Netanyahu said you make alliances with the strong in Raisina Dialogue in Delhi
India News

कमजोर मिट जाते हैं, शक्तिशाली जिंदा रहते हैं, ताकतवर के साथ ही होता है गठबंधनः नेतन्याहू

16 जनवरी 2018

Padmavat: Producers move Supreme Court against the film being banned in states
India News

'पद्मावत' पर फिर मचा घमासान, कुछ राज्यों में बैन के खिलाफ SC पहुंचे प्रोड्यूसर्स

17 जनवरी 2018

Justice Arun Mishra separated himself from hearing Loya Case
India News

लोया केस में जस्टिस अरुण मिश्रा ने खुद को सुनवाई से अलग किया

17 जनवरी 2018

army to get arms as defence ministry clears biggest ever deal
India News

सेना ने फाइनल की बड़ी डील, सीमा पर तैनात जवानों के लिए खरीदे जाएंगे 3500 करोड़ के हथियार

16 जनवरी 2018

What is the truth behind tears
India News

इन आंसुओं के पीछे का सच क्या है तोगड़िया जी?

16 जनवरी 2018

Know all about the Haj subsidy by Modi Government 
India News

जानिए, हज यात्रा के लिए कैसे मिलती है सब्सिडी, कहां-कहां खर्च होती है इसकी रकम?

16 जनवरी 2018

Owaisi says Hindus' subsidy will also be closed
India News

क्या हिंदुओं को मिलने वाली सब्सिडी भी बंद होगी: ओवैसी

17 जनवरी 2018

Related Videos

ऑनलाइन हुआ पतंजलि, रामदेव बाबा ने किया रिटेल सेक्टर में FDI के समर्थन से इनकार

बाबा रामदेव ने अब ई-कॉमर्स में धमाकेदार एंट्री कर दी है। मंगलवार को नई दिल्ली में बाबा रामदेव और ऑनलाइन बेचने के लिए प्रमुख ई-रिटेलर कंपनियों के बीच करार हुआ। बाबा रामदेव ने अपनी इस मुहिम को 'हरिद्वार से हर द्वार' तक का नारा दिया है।

17 जनवरी 2018

BJP leader slaps DTO over removal of a nameplate from his personal car in Latehar 3:47

VIDEO: गाड़ी से नेम प्लेट उतारने पर भड़के बीजेपी नेता, DTO के साथ की दबंगई

17 जनवरी 2018

israel pm netanyahu dream project will starts in this month in haryana 3:00

अब इजरायल की ‘कम्प्यूटर काउ’ भारत में देगी दूध, देखिए कैसे होगा फायदा

17 जनवरी 2018

BABY ELEPHANT FALL IN 20 FEET DEEP WELL LATER RESCUED IN TAMILNADU 0:53

VIDEO: 20 फीट गहरे कुएं में ऐसे पहुंचा हाथी का बच्चा

17 जनवरी 2018

MULTI-CRORE GAMBLING IN COCKFIGHT CONTINUES DESPITE COURT ORDERS 3:05

VIDEO: मुर्गों के इस खूनी खेल में लगता है करोड़ों का सट्टा

17 जनवरी 2018

Recommended

Pakistan shocked by the friendship of India and Israel, say- both countries are anti- Islam
Pakistan

भारत-इजरायल की दोस्ती से बौखलाया पाक, बोला- इस्लाम विरोधी हैं दोनों देश

17 जनवरी 2018

on haj subsidy minority minister Mukhtar Abbas Naqvi says people have habit of criticizing
India News

हज सब्सिडी: विरोधियों को नकवी का जवाब- कुछ लोगों को है खिलाफत करने की आदत

17 जनवरी 2018

Please give me the right to live Narendra Modi: Congress
National

जीने का अधिकार तो दे दीजिए नरेंद्र जी: कांग्रेस

17 जनवरी 2018

Gujarat is ready for PM netanyahu visit and PM modi will also join
India News

गुजरात में नेतन्याहू के शानदार स्वागत की तैयारी, PM मोदी भी करेंगे शिरकत

16 जनवरी 2018

PM Modi and PM Netanyahu statement after meeting with CEOs of both countries
India News

PM मोदी बोले- भारत में निवेश करे इजरायल, नेतन्याहू ने कहा- मिलकर चमकाएंगे भविष्य

16 जनवरी 2018

amit shah will head meeting in varanasi for mission 2019
Varanasi

मिशन 2019 के लिए पीएम के संसदीय क्षेत्र में चुनिंदा कार्यकर्ताओं संग बैठक लेंगे अमित शाह

16 जनवरी 2018

आज का मुद्दा
View more polls
  • Downloads

Follow Us

Today's e-Paper

News From Indian States

Sports

Lifestyle

Entertainment

Multimedia

Read the latest and breaking Hindi news on amarujala.com. Get live Hindi news about India and the World from politics, sports, bollywood, business, cities, lifestyle, astrology, spirituality, jobs and much more. Register with amarujala.com to get all the latest Hindi news updates as they happen.

E-Paper

Other Properties:

© 2017-18 Amar Ujala Publications Ltd.