Home ›   India News ›   PM Modi to release a commemorative coin of Rs 100 in honour of Rajmata Vijaya Raje Scindia on 12th october

राजमाता विजयाराजे सिंधिया की स्मृति में जारी होगा सिक्का, पीएम मोदी कल करेंगे अनावरण

न्यूज डेस्क, अमर उजाला, नई दिल्ली Updated Sun, 11 Oct 2020 05:11 PM IST
Rajmata Vijaya Raje Scindia
Rajmata Vijaya Raje Scindia - फोटो : [email protected] raje scindia

ख़बर सुनें
प्रधानमंत्री नरेंद्र मोदी कल यानि 12 अक्तूबर को  राजमाता विजयाराजे सिंधिया की 100वीं जन्म जयंती पर 100 रुपये के सिक्के का अनावरण करेंगे। प्रदेश की कैबिनेट मंत्री यशोधरा राजे सिंधिया ने शुक्रवार को ट्वीट कर यह जानकारी दी।

 
india news national vijaya raje scindia vijaya raje scindia coin pm modi

Get all India News in Hindi related to live update of politics, sports, entertainment, technology and education etc. Stay updated with us for all breaking news from India News and more news in Hindi.

