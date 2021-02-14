तमिलनाडु-केरल के दौरे पर पीएम मोदी, आज भारतीय सेना को सौंपेंगे अर्जुन टैंक

Liveतमिलनाडु-केरल के दौरे पर पीएम मोदी, आज भारतीय सेना को सौंपेंगे अर्जुन टैंक
Tamil Nadu: AIADMK, BJP workers line the streets near Jawaharlal Nehru Stadium (pic 1) & INS Adyar (pic 2&3) to welcome PM Modi on his arrival in Chennai— ANI (@ANI) February 14, 2021
PM will inaugurate & lay foundation stones for several key projects & hand over Arjun Main Battle Tank (MK-1A) to the Army pic.twitter.com/FqdI60PJ5I
