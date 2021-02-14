शहर चुनें

तमिलनाडु-केरल के दौरे पर पीएम मोदी, आज भारतीय सेना को सौंपेंगे अर्जुन टैंक

Sneha Baluni न्यूज डेस्क, अमर उजाला, चेन्नई/कोच्चि
Updated Sun, 14 Feb 2021 11:12 AM IST
pm modi tamilnadu kerala visit live updates projects indian army arjun tank pulwama terror attack metro railway line canal
प्रधानमंत्री नरेंद्र मोदी (फाइल फोटो) - फोटो : Twitter

खास बातें

प्रधानमंत्री नरेंद्र मोदी रविवार को तमिलनाडु और केरल के दौरे पर जाएंगे। वे यहां कई परियोजनाओं की आधारशिला रखेंगे और शिलान्यास करेंगे। इसके अलावा वे सेनाध्यक्ष जनरल एमएम नरवणे को युद्धक टेंक अर्जुन (एमके-1ए) की चाबी सौंपेंगे। पूरी तरह स्वदेश में निर्मित अर्जुन टैंक के इस उन्नत संस्करण का निशाना अचूक बताया जा रहा है, जिससे भारतीय सेना की जमीन पर मारक क्षमता को और ज्यादा मजबूती मिलेगी। इस टैंक को सीवीआरडीई, डीआरडीओ ने 15 शैक्षणिक संस्थानों, आठ प्रयोगशालाओं और कई एमएसएमई के साथ मिलकर बनाया है। रक्षा मंत्रालय ने सभी 118 अर्जुन टैंकों को शामिल करने की मंजूरी दे दी है, जिनकी कीमत 8400 करोड़ रुपये है। यहां पढ़ें इससे जुड़े सभी अपडेट्स-
लाइव अपडेट

11:11 AM, 14-Feb-2021

अन्नाद्रमुक और भाजपा कार्यकर्ताओं ने लगाई लाइन

अन्नाद्रमुक, भाजपा कार्यकर्ताओं ने जवाहरलाल नेहरू स्टेडियमऔर आईएनएस अद्यार के पास सड़कों पर पीएम मोदी के चेन्नई आगमन पर स्वागत करने के लिए लाइन लगाई है। पीएम यहां कई परियोजनाओं का उद्घाटन करेंगे और सेना को अर्जुन टैंक सौंपेंगे।


 
india news national narendra modi indian army general mm naravane arjun tank projects
Get all India News in Hindi related to live update of politics, sports, entertainment, technology and education etc. Stay updated with us for all breaking news from India News and more news in Hindi.

