पीएम मोदी ने की ब्रिटेन के प्रधानमंत्री बोरिस जॉनसन से बात, इन मुद्दों पर हुई चर्चा

Had an excellent discussion with my friend, UK PM @BorisJohnson on an ambitious roadmap for India-UK ties in the next decade. We agreed to work towards a quantum leap in our cooperation in all areas - trade & investment, defence & security, climate change, and fighting Covid-19.— Narendra Modi (@narendramodi) November 27, 2020
Thank you Prime Minister Narendra Modi, great to speak to you. I'm very much looking forward to deepening and strengthening the UK-India relationship in 2021 and beyond: UK Prime Minister Boris Johnson— ANI (@ANI) November 27, 2020
