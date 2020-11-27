शहर चुनें
पीएम मोदी ने की ब्रिटेन के प्रधानमंत्री बोरिस जॉनसन से बात, इन मुद्दों पर हुई चर्चा

न्यूज डेस्क, अमर उजाला, नई दिल्ली Updated Fri, 27 Nov 2020 08:12 PM IST
नरेंद्र मोदी
नरेंद्र मोदी - फोटो : social media

ख़बर सुनें
प्रधानमंत्री नरेंद्र मोदी ने शुक्रवार को ब्रिटेन के प्रधानमंत्री बोरिस जॉनसन से फोन पर बात की। इस दौरान दोनों नेताओं के बीच कोरोना, रक्षा समझौते, व्यापार जैसे अहम मुद्दों पर चर्चा हुई। पीएम मोदी ने ट्वीट कर इसकी जानकारी दी।
पीएम मोदी ने ट्वीट कर कहा, 'मेरे मित्र यूके के पीएम बोरिस जॉनसन से एक अच्छी चर्चा हुई। इस दौरान अगले दशक तक के भारत-ब्रिटेन संबंधों के महत्वाकांक्षी रोडमैप पर चर्चा हुई। इस दौरान हम सभी क्षेत्रों - व्यापार और निवेश, रक्षा और सुरक्षा, जलवायु परिवर्तन और कोरोना से लड़ने की दिशा में काम करने पर सहमत हुए।
 
बोरिस जॉनसन ने पीएम मोदी का शुक्रिया अदा किया
ब्रिटेन के प्रधानमंत्री बोरिस जॉनसन ने कहा प्रधानमंत्री नरेंद्र मोदी का शुक्रिया अदा किया। उन्होंने कहा कि आपसे बात करके बहुत अच्छा लगा। मैं 2021 में और उससे आगे भी ब्रिटेन-भारत के संबंधों को गहरा और मजबूत करने के लिए बहुत उत्सुक हूं।

india news national pm modi boris johnson uk pm प्रधानमंत्री नरेंद्र मोदी ब्रिटेन के प्रधानमंत्री बोरिस जॉनसन बोरिस जॉनसन coronavirus

Get all India News in Hindi related to live update of politics, sports, entertainment, technology and education etc. Stay updated with us for all breaking news from India News and more news in Hindi.

